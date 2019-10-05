Materialise NV (MTLS) Analysts See $0.03 EPS; Belden (BDC) Has 0.93 Sentiment

Analysts expect Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) to report $0.03 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 40.00% from last quarter’s $0.05 EPS. MTLS’s profit would be $1.59 million giving it 153.17 P/E if the $0.03 EPS is correct. After having $-0.01 EPS previously, Materialise NV’s analysts see -400.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $18.38. About 26,500 shares traded. Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) has risen 52.08% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 52.08% the S&P500. Some Historical MTLS News: 06/03/2018 – Materialise 4Q Rev $53.6M; 23/05/2018 – Materialise and HP to Advance the Design and Creation of Customized 3D-Printed Footwear; 06/03/2018 – Materialise 4Q EPS 4c; 04/05/2018 – Materialise 1Q EPS $0.00; 06/03/2018 – Materialise to Launch TRUMATCH® Personalized Solutions Shoulder System; 04/05/2018 – Materialise 1Q Rev $54.1M; 23/05/2018 – MAGSEIS ASA MSEIS.OL – COMPANY INFORMS THAT REFERENCED LOI WILL NOT MATERIALISE IN A SERVICE CONTRACT; 13/03/2018 – OMV CEO SAYS WOULD NOT REWRITE STRATEGY IF NORDSTREAM 2 DIDN’T MATERIALISE; 06/03/2018 MATERIALISE NV QTRLY NET PROFIT 0.03 EUR PER DILUTED SHARE; 06/03/2018 – Materialise 4Q Net $1.83M

Belden Inc (BDC) investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.02, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. The ratio fall, as 83 investment professionals opened new or increased equity positions, while 89 trimmed and sold holdings in Belden Inc. The investment professionals in our database reported: 42.13 million shares, down from 42.95 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Belden Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 17 Reduced: 72 Increased: 58 New Position: 25.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, and Asia. The company has market cap of $973.20 million. The company's Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software worldwide through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations. It has a 189.48 P/E ratio. The Company’s software interfaces between various types of 3D printers, and various software applications and capturing technologies, including computer-aided design packages and 3D scanners.

The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $52.09. About 273,800 shares traded. Belden Inc. (BDC) has declined 28.76% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BDC News: 16/05/2018 – Belden at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 06/03/2018 – PRICE TALK: BELDEN EU350M 10NC5 SENIOR SUBORD 3.875% +/-0.125%; 23/03/2018 – Belden Inc. Announces Redemption of Shareholder Rights Agreement; 02/05/2018 – Belden Sees 2Q EPS 37c-EPS 47c; 02/05/2018 – Belden Raises Full-Yr Rev Guidance to Reflect the SAM Acquisition; 06/03/2018 – BELDEN INC – PRICING OF ITS PRIVATE OFFERING OF EUR 350 MLN OF 3.875% SENIOR SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE 2028; 30/03/2018 – Belden Showcases Behind-the-Scenes Connectivity that Brings Technology to Life at NAB 2018; 02/05/2018 – Belden 1Q EPS $1.16; 11/04/2018 – Belden Hosts a Convergence in the Digital Building Roadshow; 23/03/2018 – BELDEN REPORTS REDEMPTION OF HOLDER RIGHTS PACT

Belden Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets signal transmission solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.35 billion. The Company’s Broadcast Solutions segment offers camera solutions, production switchers, server and storage systems for instant replay applications, interfaces and routers, monitoring systems, network and playout systems, plant connectivity products, and cable and connectivity products for television broadcast, cable, satellite, and IPTV industries. It has a 12.87 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Enterprise Connectivity Solutions segment provides copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures; and power, cooling, and airflow management products for mission-critical data center operations.

Analysts await Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.42 EPS, down 17.44% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.72 per share. BDC’s profit will be $64.06M for 9.17 P/E if the $1.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual EPS reported by Belden Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.16% EPS growth.

Lapides Asset Management Llc holds 5.4% of its portfolio in Belden Inc. for 196,600 shares. Stanley Capital Management Llc owns 112,100 shares or 3.21% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Southernsun Asset Management Llc has 1.98% invested in the company for 431,450 shares. The Massachusetts-based Ironwood Investment Management Llc has invested 1.59% in the stock. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc, a Maryland-based fund reported 492,372 shares.