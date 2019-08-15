Match Group Inc. (MTCH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Remark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK)

We are contrasting Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) and Remark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They both are Internet Information Providers companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Match Group Inc. 65 11.99 N/A 1.71 43.93 Remark Holdings Inc. 1 0.33 N/A -0.42 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Match Group Inc. and Remark Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) and Remark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Match Group Inc. 0.00% 136.2% 22.8% Remark Holdings Inc. 0.00% 109.8% -17.5%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.28 beta indicates that Match Group Inc. is 72.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Remark Holdings Inc.’s 89.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.89 beta.

Liquidity

Match Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. On the competitive side is, Remark Holdings Inc. which has a 0.4 Current Ratio and a 0.4 Quick Ratio. Match Group Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Remark Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Match Group Inc. and Remark Holdings Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Match Group Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 Remark Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Match Group Inc.’s downside potential is -2.87% at a $77.25 average target price. Meanwhile, Remark Holdings Inc.’s average target price is $7.5, while its potential upside is 1,104.05%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Remark Holdings Inc. is looking more favorable than Match Group Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Match Group Inc. and Remark Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 90.2% and 21.8% respectively. Insiders held roughly 23.6% of Match Group Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Remark Holdings Inc. has 33.66% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Match Group Inc. -3.51% 9.26% 24.57% 43.52% 124.54% 76.03% Remark Holdings Inc. 3.81% 6.09% -28.98% -53.03% -73.24% -25.46%

For the past year Match Group Inc. has 76.03% stronger performance while Remark Holdings Inc. has -25.46% weaker performance.

Summary

Match Group Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Remark Holdings Inc.

Match Group, Inc. provides dating products. The company operates in two segments, Dating and Non-dating. It operates a portfolio of approximately 45 brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Twoo, OurTime, BlackPeopleMeet, and LoveScout24. The company offers its dating products through its Websites and applications in 42 languages approximately in 190 countries. It also provides various test preparation, academic tutoring, and college counseling services. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Match Group, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of IAC/InterActiveCorp.

Remark Holdings, Inc. owns, operates, and acquires digital media properties across multiple verticals that deliver content worldwide. The company leverages its digital media assets to target the Millennial demographic, which provides it with access to markets. It operates KanKan, a social media application and data intelligence platform, which aggregates content and consumer-shopping data across social media platforms; Vegas.com that offers users the ability to book lodging, air travel, show tickets, and tours; and Roomlia, a mobile hotel-booking application. The company also operates Banks.com Website, which provides content for young adults that shares stories of financial success and failure; US Tax Center at irs.com that provides users with access to U.S. tax-related information and services; and Filelater.com and Taxextension.com Websites that assist taxpayers with filing business and personal tax extensions with the IRS. In addition, it operates Bikini.com, an online beach lifestyle destination for young women. The company was formerly known as Remark Media, Inc. and changed its name to Remark Holdings, Inc. in April 2017. Remark Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.