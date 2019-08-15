Match Group, Inc. (MTCH) Reaches $82.28 After 3.00% Up Move; Last Week Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) Coverage

Among 8 analysts covering Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. Abercrombie & Fitch has $35 highest and $1600 lowest target. $24.44’s average target is 59.53% above currents $15.32 stock price. Abercrombie & Fitch had 16 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Thursday, March 7. The rating was maintained by Wedbush on Thursday, May 30 with “Underperform”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by FBR Capital. The stock has “Underperform” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, May 30. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 7 by Wedbush. As per Thursday, March 7, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. Deutsche Bank maintained Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) rating on Thursday, March 7. Deutsche Bank has “Sell” rating and $24 target. As per Thursday, March 7, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The stock of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by J.P. Morgan. Nomura maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, March 11 report. See Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) latest ratings:

11/07/2019 Broker: Wedbush Old Rating: Underperform New Rating: Neutral Upgrade

30/05/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Underperform Old Target: $20.0000 New Target: $16.0000 Maintain

30/05/2019 Broker: Wedbush Rating: Underperform Old Target: $23.0000 New Target: $16.0000 Maintain

15/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

09/05/2019 Broker: Wedbush Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Underperform Downgrade

02/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

11/03/2019 Broker: Nomura Rating: Hold New Target: $24 Maintain

07/03/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Rating: Hold New Target: $25 Maintain

07/03/2019 Broker: Wedbush Rating: Buy New Target: $23 Maintain

07/03/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Sell New Target: $24 Maintain

The stock of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.46% or $2.75 during the last trading session, reaching $82.28. About 775,853 shares traded. Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) has risen 124.54% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 124.54% the S&P500. Some Historical MTCH News: 08/05/2018 – Match Group 1Q Rev $407M; 16/03/2018 – Tinder’s parent company, Match Group, is suing dating app Bumble for patent infringement Match Group wants to buy Bumble. Now it’s also suing Bumble; 09/05/2018 – IAC CEO Joey Levin penned a letter assuring shareholders the Match Group parent company was well-positioned to compete with Facebook in the dating space; 08/05/2018 – Match Group says Facebook’s new dating feature will have ‘no negative impact on Tinder’; 08/05/2018 – Match Group 1Q EPS 33c; 01/04/2018 – Bumble is suing Match Group for $400 million in damages for stealing trade secrets:; 08/05/2018 – MATCH GROUP – RAISES FY REV OUTLOOK BY $100 MLN, PRIMARILY DUE TO TINDER EXCEEDING CO’S EXPECTATIONS; 12/04/2018 – Match Group Appoints Malgosia Green CEO of Plenty of Fish; 08/05/2018 – Match Group says Facebook’s new dating feature will have ‘no negative impact on Tinder’ “[People don’t] want to mix Facebook with their dating lives,” says Match CEO Mandy Ginsberg; 22/04/2018 – DJ Match Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTCH)The move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $23.12 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 15 by Barchart.com. We have $84.75 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:MTCH worth $693.60M more.

Match Group, Inc. provides dating products. The company has market cap of $23.12 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Dating and Non-dating. It has a 49.09 P/E ratio. It operates a portfolio of approximately 45 brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Twoo, OurTime, BlackPeopleMeet, and LoveScout24.

Among 3 analysts covering Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Match Group has $9500 highest and $4800 lowest target. $77.25’s average target is -6.11% below currents $82.28 stock price. Match Group had 9 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Nomura maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $8100 target in Thursday, August 8 report. The rating was downgraded by UBS to “Neutral” on Thursday, August 8. The stock of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, August 8 by BMO Capital Markets.

The stock decreased 1.86% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $15.32. About 426,023 shares traded. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) has declined 19.72% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.72% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold Abercrombie & Fitch Co. shares while 67 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 71.53 million shares or 1.41% less from 72.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Coatue Mgmt Limited Co invested 0.01% in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF). New York-based Adirondack Com has invested 0% in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF). Ls Inv Advsrs Lc holds 2,080 shares. Qci Asset New York owns 20 shares. 3,080 were reported by Tower Research Limited Liability (Trc). Citadel Advisors holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) for 833,998 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF). Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF). Gotham Asset Management Limited reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF). Apg Asset Management Nv stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF). Ftb invested 0% of its portfolio in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF). Sg Americas Secs Lc invested in 0.03% or 115,388 shares. Comerica State Bank invested in 0.01% or 66,970 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.01% in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF). Rowland Co Invest Counsel Adv holds 0% or 14,650 shares.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $74,966 activity. $74,966 worth of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) was bought by TRAVIS NIGEL.

