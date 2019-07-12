Match Group, Inc. (MTCH) At $72.05 Forms Top; Shorts at Sogou American Depositary Shares Each Repres (SOGO) Lowered By 11.33%

Sogou Inc American Depositary Shares Each Repres (NYSE:SOGO) had a decrease of 11.33% in short interest. SOGO’s SI was 5.48M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 11.33% from 6.18 million shares previously. With 951,300 avg volume, 6 days are for Sogou Inc American Depositary Shares Each Repres (NYSE:SOGO)’s short sellers to cover SOGO’s short positions. The SI to Sogou Inc American Depositary Shares Each Repres’s float is 10.39%. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.035 during the last trading session, reaching $3.925. About 100,657 shares traded. Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO) has declined 46.32% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.75% the S&P500. Some Historical SOGO News: 22/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SOGOU TRAVEL TRANSLATOR SELLS OUT ON LAUNCH DAY; 25/04/2018 – Sogou 1Q Rev $248.4M; 25/04/2018 – Sogou 1Q EPS $0.04; 16/05/2018 – Sogou Launches Sales of Al-Powered Sogou Smart Recording Translator; 20/03/2018 – CHINA LITERATURE IN COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH SOGOU TECHNOLOGY; 22/03/2018 – Sogou Travel Translator Sells Out on Launch Day; 25/04/2018 – Sogou 1Q Net $15.3M; 20/03/2018 CHINA LITERATURE – UNIT ENTERS COMPREHENSIVE COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH SOGOU TECHNOLOGY TO CONDUCT COOPERATION ON GAMES, LITERARY WORK AND AUDIO WORK; 25/04/2018 – Sogou Sees 2Q Rev $295M-$305M; 25/04/2018 – SOGOU INC- QTRLY NET INCOME PER ADS $ 0.04

Match Group, Inc. (MTCH) formed multiple top with $77.09 target or 7.00% above today’s $72.05 share price. Match Group, Inc. (MTCH) has $19.96 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $72.05. About 219,287 shares traded. Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) has risen 95.10% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 90.67% the S&P500. Some Historical MTCH News: 28/03/2018 – Bumble is suing Match Group for $400 million in damages for stealing trade secrets; 09/05/2018 – IAC CEO Joey Levin penned a letter assuring shareholders the Match Group parent company was well-positioned to compete with Facebook in the dating space; 08/05/2018 – Tinder-owner Match plays down Facebook threat, revenue surges 36.4 pct; 29/03/2018 – DATING APP BUMBLE TRADING INC FILES FRAUD LAWSUIT AGAINST RIVAL MATCH GROUP INC MTCH.O , ESCALATING COURT FIGHT; 08/05/2018 – MATCH GROUP – RAISES FY REV OUTLOOK BY $100 MLN, PRIMARILY DUE TO TINDER EXCEEDING CO’S EXPECTATIONS; 08/05/2018 – Match Group: IAC’s Voting Ownership Interest 97.6% at March 31; 01/05/2018 – MTCH, IAC, FB: Zuckerberg launching a new dating feature in Facebook. “Real long term Realtors, not hookups” #f82018; 10/05/2018 – Plenty of Fish Partners with Emogi to Enrich Chat Experience with New Conversational Content; 28/03/2018 – Bumble is suing Match Group for $400 million in damages for stealing trade secrets Everyone is suing everyone; 08/05/2018 – Match Group 1Q EPS 33c

Analysts await Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.41 EPS, up 13.89% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.36 per share. MTCH’s profit will be $113.58 million for 43.93 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by Match Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.38% negative EPS growth.

Sogou Inc. provides search and search-related services in China. The company has market cap of $1.48 billion. The firm provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for mobile and PC MAUs. It has a 19.53 P/E ratio. It also offers search and search-related advertising services; and Internet value-added services related to the operation of Web games and mobile games developed by third parties, as well as other services and products, including smart hardware products.

