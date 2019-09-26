Match Group Inc. (MTCH) and Professional Diversity Network Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) Comparison side by side

Since Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) and Professional Diversity Network Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) are part of the Internet Information Providers industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Match Group Inc. 70 10.77 N/A 1.71 43.93 Professional Diversity Network Inc. 2 1.22 N/A -2.90 0.00

Demonstrates Match Group Inc. and Professional Diversity Network Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Match Group Inc. 0.00% 136.2% 22.8% Professional Diversity Network Inc. 0.00% -618.4% -162.6%

Volatility & Risk

Match Group Inc. has a beta of 0.28 and its 72.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Professional Diversity Network Inc.’s 183.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.83 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Match Group Inc. is 1.1 while its Current Ratio is 1.1. Meanwhile, Professional Diversity Network Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.3 while its Quick Ratio is 0.3. Match Group Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Professional Diversity Network Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Match Group Inc. and Professional Diversity Network Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Match Group Inc. 0 3 2 2.40 Professional Diversity Network Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Match Group Inc. has an average price target of $85, and a 18.98% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 90.2% of Match Group Inc. shares and 5.1% of Professional Diversity Network Inc. shares. Match Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 23.6%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.7% of Professional Diversity Network Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Match Group Inc. -3.51% 9.26% 24.57% 43.52% 124.54% 76.03% Professional Diversity Network Inc. -25.91% -12.86% -46.02% 32.61% -49.15% 83%

For the past year Match Group Inc. has weaker performance than Professional Diversity Network Inc.

Summary

Match Group Inc. beats Professional Diversity Network Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Match Group, Inc. provides dating products. The company operates in two segments, Dating and Non-dating. It operates a portfolio of approximately 45 brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Twoo, OurTime, BlackPeopleMeet, and LoveScout24. The company offers its dating products through its Websites and applications in 42 languages approximately in 190 countries. It also provides various test preparation, academic tutoring, and college counseling services. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Match Group, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of IAC/InterActiveCorp.

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Professional Diversity Network, National Association of Professional Women, and Noble Voice Operations. It serves various cultural groups, such as women; Hispanic-Americans; African-Americans; Asian-Americans; disabled; military professionals; lesbians, gays, bisexuals, and transgenders; and students and graduates. The company offers single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, and hiring campaign marketing and advertising, as well as e-newsletter marketing, research, and outreach services. It also provides consumer advertising and consumer marketing solutions through advertising and job postings on its Websites. The company serves federal, state, and local governments, as well as companies and contractors that serve governmental entities; small and medium sized businesses; and large enterprises. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 9,201,000 registered users. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Professional Diversity Network, Inc. is a subsidiary of Cosmic Forward Ltd.