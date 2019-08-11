Matarin Capital Management Upped Manpowergroup (MAN) Position; Guidewire Software (GWRE)’s Sentiment Is 1.43

Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.18, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 144 hedge funds increased and started new stock positions, while 101 cut down and sold their holdings in Guidewire Software Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 81.84 million shares, up from 80.90 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Guidewire Software Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 3 to 7 for an increase of 4. Sold All: 18 Reduced: 83 Increased: 100 New Position: 44.

Analysts await Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, down 55.74% or $0.34 from last year’s $0.61 per share. GWRE’s profit will be $22.09M for 89.59 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by Guidewire Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2,800.00% EPS growth.

Guidewire Software, Inc. provides software products for property and casualty insurers. The company has market cap of $7.92 billion. It offers Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers. It has a 137.05 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s products include Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, an underwriting and policy administration application; Guidewire ClaimCenter, a lifecycle management application; Guidewire BillingCenter, manages billing, payment plans, agent commissions, and external payment systems; and Guidewire Underwriting Management, a cloud underwriting application.

Stockbridge Partners Llc holds 8.35% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. for 2.33 million shares. Shannon River Fund Management Llc owns 408,425 shares or 6.93% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Lateef Investment Management L.P. has 4.34% invested in the company for 263,768 shares. The United Kingdom-based Dsam Partners (London) Ltd has invested 3.33% in the stock. White Elm Capital Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 128,785 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. ManpowerGroup has $110 highest and $8300 lowest target. $99.60’s average target is 13.62% above currents $87.66 stock price. ManpowerGroup had 9 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse downgraded ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) on Thursday, July 11 to “Underperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Monday, July 22 with “Neutral”. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $11000 target in Monday, July 22 report. Nomura maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 13 report. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral” on Monday, July 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold MAN shares while 122 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 52.29 million shares or 5.52% less from 55.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Portland Global Advisors Llc owns 7,065 shares. Fiduciary Management Inc Wi accumulated 1.12 million shares. Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd invested in 90,670 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 204,693 are held by Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company. Geode Llc owns 826,873 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Asset One invested 0.02% in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). Numerixs Technologies holds 200 shares. Cornercap Invest Counsel accumulated 12,770 shares. Macquarie Gp Ltd holds 52,500 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bluemountain Management Limited Company has 27,354 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement Systems invested in 257,041 shares. Amer Interest Group Incorporated Inc owns 142,915 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies has 0.01% invested in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) for 3,365 shares. Commonwealth National Bank Of Aus has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). Wellington Mgmt Gp Limited Liability Partnership has 0% invested in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN).