Matarin Capital Management Trimmed Position in Greenhill & Co (GHL) by $694,668; Bangor Savings Bank Raised Its Holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) as Share Price Declined

Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 52.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bangor Savings Bank bought 14,971 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 43,656 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.98 million, up from 28,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bangor Savings Bank who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $50.74. About 4.21 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 16/04/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION APPROVES OPDIVO® (NIVOLUMAB) + YERVOY® (IPILIMUMAB) COMBINATION AS FIRST-LINE TREATMENT FOR PATIENTS WITH INTERMEDIATE- AND POOR-RISK ADVANCED RENAL CELL CARCINOMA; 16/04/2018 – In CheckMate -141, Opdivo (nivolumab) Demonstrated Sustained Overall Survival (OS) Advantage over Standard of Care in Patients with Recurrent or Metastatic Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck (SCCHN); 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International; 30/04/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s sBLA for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and; 05/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Town Council Thu, 4/5/2018, 7:30 PM; 04/04/2018 – MOVES-Hirtle Callaghan, HSBC Private Banking, RPMI Railpen, BMY Mellon AMNA; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – QTRLY INTERNATIONAL REVENUES INCREASED 10%; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – FACTOR XIA INHIBITOR MOVING INTO PHASE 2 TRIALS FOR SECONDARY STROKE PREVENTION; 16/04/2018 – THE JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANIES – ENTERED WORLDWIDE COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS TO DEVELOP, COMMERCIALIZE FACTOR XIA INHIBITORS; 16/04/2018 – OVERALL RESPONSE RATE 45.3 PCT FOR OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY VS 27 PCT FOR CHEMOTHERAPY – DATA

Matarin Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Greenhill & Co Inc (GHL) by 14.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matarin Capital Management Llc sold 53,436 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.43% . The institutional investor held 317,882 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.32M, down from 371,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matarin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Greenhill & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $265.35 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $13.02. About 64,334 shares traded. Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) has declined 48.12% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.12% the S&P500. Some Historical GHL News: 02/05/2018 – Matthew Morris to Join Greenhill in New York as Head of Insurance Corporate Advisory; 19/03/2018 – GREENHILL HIRES AUGUSTINE AS CO-HEAD NA FINANCING ADVISORY; 14/03/2018 – Adam Troso to Join Greenhill in New York as a Managing Director and Head of Real Estate Corporate Advisory for North America; 04/05/2018 – GREENHILL & CO INC GHL.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $11 FROM $10.5; 19/04/2018 – DJ Greenhill & Co Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GHL); 01/05/2018 – Michael Masterson to Join Greenhill in New York as Head of Transportation Corporate Advisory; 04/05/2018 – GREENHILL & CO INC GHL.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $19; 02/05/2018 – Matthew Morris to Join Greenhill in NY as Head of Insurance Corporate Advisory; 03/05/2018 – GREENHILL 1Q REV. $87.5M, EST. $63.4M; 09/05/2018 – Greenhill Short-Interest Ratio Rises 44% to 19 Days

Since August 5, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $2.50 million activity.

Matarin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $198.00M and $1.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) by 16,653 shares to 76,200 shares, valued at $6.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 21,515 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,301 shares, and has risen its stake in Retail Value Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 20 investors sold GHL shares while 45 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 15.89 million shares or 8.93% less from 17.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wedge L LP Nc has 10,538 shares. Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0% in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL). 11,907 are owned by Credit Suisse Ag. The California-based Aperio Grp Lc has invested 0% in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL). Pinebridge Investments LP invested in 2,749 shares or 0% of the stock. 6,688 were reported by First Mercantile Co. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York has 5,850 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Minnesota-based Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has invested 0% in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL). Deutsche Bancshares Ag owns 19,975 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Millennium Limited reported 32,273 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Insurance The reported 11,511 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Spark Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 38,400 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Barclays Plc invested in 65,479 shares or 0% of the stock. Jefferies Grp Ltd Co invested in 21,175 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has 0% invested in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. 5,000 shares were bought by Samuels Theodore R. II, worth $236,440.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset invested in 0.33% or 112,194 shares. Barrett Asset Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Obermeyer Wood Invest Counsel Lllp holds 15,600 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Crawford Invest Counsel Inc reported 0.02% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Aspiriant Lc reported 6,430 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Washington Cap accumulated 2.06% or 40,020 shares. Foster Dykema Cabot And Company Ma stated it has 10,595 shares. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 0.26% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). 8,506 are held by Rothschild & Com Asset Mngmt Us. Livingston Asset Mgmt Com (Operating As Southport Management) owns 6,931 shares. Montag A Inc reported 25,561 shares. Burt Wealth Advsrs holds 0.12% or 6,092 shares. Rampart Invest Lc holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 27,189 shares. Fairpointe Capital accumulated 0.01% or 7,790 shares. First Bank & Trust Of Mount Dora Tru Invest holds 6,100 shares.

Bangor Savings Bank, which manages about $566.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2,314 shares to 6,524 shares, valued at $1.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Tot World Stk Index (VT) by 4,454 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,919 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Mortgage (VMBS).