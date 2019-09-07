Matarin Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake in Renewable Energy Group (REGI) as Share Price Declined; Liberty Capital Management Cut Verizon Communications (VZ) Stake by $961,346; Valuation Declined

Liberty Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 30.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Liberty Capital Management Inc sold 16,294 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 37,124 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20M, down from 53,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $242.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $59.06. About 8.50M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 30/04/2018 – TIM ARMSTRONG SAYS IT’S BUSINESS AS USUAL AT VERIZON; 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon; 14/05/2018 – Verizon announces ThingSpace Ready, a program to help get cellular IoT solutions to market quickly, reliably and cost effective; 30/04/2018 – Facebook, Google and Netflix pay a higher median salary than Exxon, Goldman Sachs or Verizon:; 19/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has hired a COO from Alibaba, and its top media executive has left:; 22/05/2018 – Verizon Digital Media Services’ Content Delivery Network Now Supports Quick UDP Internet Connections; 06/03/2018 – Indonesia says it blocks services on blogging site Tumblr over pornography; 23/04/2018 – AT&T, Verizon Probe Heralds New Era of Greater Telecom Scrutiny; 16/05/2018 – U.S. SENATE VOTES 52-47 TO RETAIN THE 2015 NET NEUTRALITY RULES, SENDING MEASURE TO THE U.S. HOUSE; 10/04/2018 – Ransomware still a top cybersecurity threat, warns Verizon 2018 Data Breach Investigations Report

Matarin Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Renewable Energy Group Inc (REGI) by 67.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matarin Capital Management Llc sold 505,385 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.07% . The institutional investor held 244,561 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.37M, down from 749,946 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matarin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Renewable Energy Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $529.68M market cap company. The stock increased 4.53% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $14.08. About 1.60M shares traded or 109.28% up from the average. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) has declined 19.35% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.35% the S&P500. Some Historical REGI News: 12/03/2018 – Regi U.S., Inc. Files Patent for Increased Refrigeration Cycle Efficiency by Using RadMax Two-Phase Expander and Compressor; 08/03/2018 – Renewable Energy Group 4Q Rev $577.3M; 03/05/2018 – RENEWABLE ENERGY 1Q REV. $689.3M, EST. $444.0M (2 EST.); 10/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Group Completes $32 Million Ralston Biodiesel Expansion; 08/03/2018 Renewable Energy Group 4Q Loss/Shr 44c; 15/03/2018 – Renewable Energy Group: Michael Jackson Retires From Board; 03/05/2018 – RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP INC – QTRLY 106 MLN GALLONS PRODUCED, UP 10% Y/Y; 16/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Group Names Todd Samuels as Accounting Chief; 16/05/2018 – Renewable Energy at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Renewable Energy at BMO Farm to Market Conference May 17

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 1.64% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.22 per share. VZ’s profit will be $5.09 billion for 11.91 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.81% EPS growth.

Analysts await Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.06 earnings per share, down 88.68% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.53 per share. REGI’s profit will be $2.26M for 58.67 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $-1.51 actual earnings per share reported by Renewable Energy Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -103.97% EPS growth.

