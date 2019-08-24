Matarin Capital Management Trimmed Its Sanderson Farms (SAFM) Holding as Shares Declined; Meredith (MDP) Stake Has Increased by Rodgers Brothers Inc

Matarin Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sanderson Farms Inc (SAFM) by 90.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matarin Capital Management Llc sold 100,808 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.98% . The institutional investor held 10,552 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39 million, down from 111,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matarin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sanderson Farms Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $145.96. About 287,004 shares traded. Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) has risen 29.65% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.65% the S&P500. Some Historical SAFM News: 24/05/2018 – Sanderson Farms 2Q EPS $1.84; 24/05/2018 – SANDERSON FARMS SEES PRODUCTION IN 3Q UP 2.8%, 4Q DOWN 4.7%; 24/05/2018 – Sanderson Farms Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 16/05/2018 – SANDERSON FARMS SEES CHICKEN OUTPUT FLAT TO UP 1% THIS YEAR; 03/05/2018 – Sanderson Farms at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 07/05/2018 – Sanderson Farms at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – DJ Sanderson Farms Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAFM); 30/04/2018 – Sanderson Group First-Half Trading Ahead of Board Expectations; 19/03/2018 Wunderman Launches Onsite Agency Model Wunderman Inside, Appoints James Sanderson to Lead; 24/05/2018 – SANDERSON FARMS – EXPECTS CHICKEN PRODUCTION DURING THIRD AND FOURTH QUARTERS OF 2018 TO BE UP 2.8 PERCENT AND DOWN 4.7 PERCENT RESPECTIVELY

Rodgers Brothers Inc increased its stake in Meredith Corp (MDP) by 33.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rodgers Brothers Inc bought 8,805 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.92% . The institutional investor held 35,121 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.94 million, up from 26,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc who had been investing in Meredith Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.32% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $42.46. About 491,799 shares traded or 29.82% up from the average. Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) has risen 6.11% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.11% the S&P500. Some Historical MDP News: 10/05/2018 – Meredith Corp Sees 4Q National Media Group Revenue $590M-$600M; 09/05/2018 – Sinclair Provides Additional Information About Agreements To Sell TV Stations Related To Closing Tribune Media Acquisition; 21/03/2018 – Meredith: Previously Announced the Elimination of Approximately 600 Positions; 21/03/2018 – Football Rumors: Ravens To Meet With WR Cameron Meredith; 15/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Meredith moves to sell Time, Fortune and Sports Illustrated titles; 20/04/2018 – Meredith-Springfield Associates, Inc., is First North American Blow Molder to Acquire Latest ISBM Technology from Japan’s Aoki; 10/05/2018 – Meredith Corp Sees 4Q Net $32M-Net $44M; 28/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Hub Group, Rush Enterprises, San Juan Basin Royalty Trust, Meredith, Minerals Techn; 15/03/2018 – The Stawk Jawk: Meredith moves to sell Time, Fortune and Sports Illustrated titles: sources – (Reuters) – U.S. media company; 10/05/2018 – Meredith Swings to Loss After Time Deal — Earnings Review

Rodgers Brothers Inc, which manages about $300.54M and $351.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Electric Power Co (NYSE:AEP) by 7,273 shares to 6,265 shares, valued at $525,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ii (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 69,725 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 655,228 shares, and cut its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold MDP shares while 58 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 41.84 million shares or 2.56% less from 42.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiera Capital Corp owns 0.01% invested in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) for 40,000 shares. Quantitative Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). North Star Invest Corp invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Ancora Advsr Ltd owns 68,373 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Arizona State Retirement System holds 0.02% or 28,707 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 14,300 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Associate Md holds 0% or 25,463 shares in its portfolio. 7,902 are owned by Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 21,260 shares. Gsa Capital Partners Llp stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Invesco holds 279,933 shares. Ls Investment Advsrs Limited Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) for 2,446 shares. Cutter And Company Brokerage, Missouri-based fund reported 7,500 shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag reported 0% of its portfolio in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP).

Matarin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $198.00 million and $1.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Healthstream Inc (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 58,079 shares to 74,777 shares, valued at $2.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Deluxe Corp (NYSE:DLX) by 9,777 shares in the quarter, for a total of 209,568 shares, and has risen its stake in Shoe Carnival Inc (NASDAQ:SCVL).

Investors sentiment is 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 13 investors sold SAFM shares while 90 reduced holdings. only 44 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 22.07 million shares or 3.54% less from 22.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Llc invested in 0.16% or 1.36 million shares. Raymond James And Associate has 15,661 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, a New Mexico-based fund reported 4,100 shares. Advsrs Asset holds 1,542 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp reported 7,711 shares. Fmr Limited Liability owns 0% invested in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) for 38 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 62,094 shares. Metropolitan Life, New York-based fund reported 10,838 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Co owns 20,756 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Co holds 2,825 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Shell Asset Mngmt owns 10,139 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM). Riverhead Cap Mgmt Llc owns 0.01% invested in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) for 2,383 shares. Dsam Prtn (London) Limited holds 159,218 shares or 3.03% of its portfolio. Group One Trading LP has 0% invested in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM).