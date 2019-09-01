Matarin Capital Management Trimmed By $375,700 Its Hometrust Bancshares (HTBI) Stake; American Community Properties Trust (APO)’s Sentiment Is 0.91

Matarin Capital Management Llc decreased Hometrust Bancshares Inc (HTBI) stake by 53.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Matarin Capital Management Llc sold 15,028 shares as Hometrust Bancshares Inc (HTBI)’s stock rose 3.16%. The Matarin Capital Management Llc holds 13,052 shares with $329,000 value, down from 28,080 last quarter. Hometrust Bancshares Inc now has $445.38M valuation. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $25.22. About 34,601 shares traded. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) has declined 8.32% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HTBI News: 12/03/2018 HomeTrust Bank Hires Mark DeMarcus to Lead Commercial Banking Group; 18/04/2018 – HOME CAPITAL FILED UPDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA FOR HOME TRUST; 08/05/2018 – HOME CAPITAL GROUP INC HCG.TO – HOME TRUST’S LEVERAGE RATIO WAS 9.02% AT MARCH 31, 2018, 8.70% AT DECEMBER 31, 2017 AND 7.29% AT MARCH 31, 2017; 18/04/2018 – HOME TRUST REFILED FEB. RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE BALANCE C$13.26B; 16/05/2018 – HOME CAPITAL GROUP INC – ANY DRAWS ON CREDIT FACILITY WILL BE SECURED AGAINST A PORTFOLIO OF MORTGAGES ORIGINATED BY HOME TRUST COMPANY; 08/05/2018 – HOME CAPITAL GROUP INC HCG.TO – HOME TRUST’S COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 AND TOTAL CAPITAL RATIOS WERE 23.64% AND 24.12%, RESPECTIVELY, AT MARCH 31, 2018; 14/05/2018 – Private Capital Buys New 1.8% Position in HomeTrust Banc

American Community Properties Trust (APO) investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.11, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 58 funds started new and increased positions, while 64 sold and decreased stock positions in American Community Properties Trust. The funds in our database now possess: 139.89 million shares, up from 139.43 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding American Community Properties Trust in top ten positions increased from 7 to 8 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 21 Reduced: 43 Increased: 33 New Position: 25.

Matarin Capital Management Llc increased Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI) stake by 40,764 shares to 426,699 valued at $10.09M in 2019Q1. It also upped Healthstream Inc (NASDAQ:HSTM) stake by 58,079 shares and now owns 74,777 shares. Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold HTBI shares while 25 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 10.10 million shares or 0.18% more from 10.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Invest Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI). The Germany-based Deutsche Bankshares Ag has invested 0% in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI). Prudential Fincl Inc invested in 0% or 11,141 shares. Fsi Group Lc accumulated 0.56% or 20,741 shares. Kennedy Cap Management has 0.11% invested in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) for 176,514 shares. Tiaa Cref Management Lc has 0% invested in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI). Moreover, Private Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 1.86% invested in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI). The Massachusetts-based State Street has invested 0% in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI). Bessemer Gp holds 0% or 40,000 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase holds 0% of its portfolio in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) for 38,285 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company invested 0% of its portfolio in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI). 166,450 are owned by Foundry Ltd Liability. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) for 866,915 shares. White Pine Cap Ltd Llc reported 0.42% of its portfolio in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI). Strs Ohio stated it has 0% in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI).

Hmi Capital Llc holds 21.26% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, LLC for 6.36 million shares. Hillman Co owns 944,701 shares or 11.82% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Tiger Global Management Llc has 5.87% invested in the company for 37.66 million shares. The Georgia-based Concourse Capital Management Llc has invested 5.47% in the stock. Tiger Management L.L.C., a New York-based fund reported 689,502 shares.

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The company has market cap of $15.07 billion. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It has a 31.49 P/E ratio. It manages client focused portfolios.

