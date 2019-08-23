Matarin Capital Management Stake in Diodes (DIOD) Trimmed by $890,698 as Shares Rose; Mastercard (MA) Shareholder Wendell David Associates Has Increased Holding

Wendell David Associates Inc increased its stake in Mastercard (MA) by 1.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wendell David Associates Inc bought 2,076 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 154,970 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.49 million, up from 152,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc who had been investing in Mastercard for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $284.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $280.77. About 2.85M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/05/2018 – Mastercard: Charges Related to Interchange Rates in Europe; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Effective Tax Rate 17.3%; 23/05/2018 – SIMEX (OTC:ARGB) introduces the Prepaid Black MasterCard; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Carlo Enrico President of Latin America, Caribbean Region; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Adj EPS $1.50; 19/03/2018 – MasterCard eyes cryptocurrency collaboration; 17/05/2018 – Mastercard Class A Favored by 12 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 06/03/2018 – XOX SAYS HASN’T ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO WORK WITH MASTERCARD; 07/05/2018 – CPI Card Group Discusses Prepaid Innovation, Payments Security & Fraud at Card Forum 2018; 17/04/2018 – Mastercard Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Matarin Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Diodes Inc (DIOD) by 22.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matarin Capital Management Llc sold 26,197 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.03% . The institutional investor held 91,097 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.16 million, down from 117,294 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matarin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Diodes Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $39.76. About 210,357 shares traded. Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) has risen 15.64% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.64% the S&P500. Some Historical DIOD News: 09/05/2018 – DIODES INC DIOD.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $36 FROM $34; 27/03/2018 – Global Lasers (Other Than Laser Diodes) Market Report 2018 – Analysis & Forecasts 2007-2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/05/2018 – Microsemi’s New 30 kW Three-Phase Vienna PFC Reference Design Leveraging its Leading SiC Diodes and MOSFETs Offers High Ruggedness and Performance; 08/05/2018 – Diodes Sees 2Q Rev $292M-$308M; 06/03/2018 MACOM to Showcases Industry Leading RF Portfolio of MMlCs, Diodes and GaN-on-Silicon Devices at EDICON 2018; 12/03/2018 – ADDING MULTIMEDIA Renesas Electronics Ships New RV2X6376A Series of 25 Gbps Directly Modulated Laser Diodes for 4.9G and 5G LTE Base Stations; 10/05/2018 – 400V Linear Regulators from Diodes Incorporated Deliver Constant LED Current in Compact Packages; 07/05/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology Launches New AEC-Q101 Qualified High Voltage Thyristors and Diodes; 23/05/2018 – Diodes Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 12/03/2018 – ADDING MULTIMEDIA Renesas Electronics Ships New RV2X6376A Series of 25 Gbps Directly Modulated Laser Diodes for 4.9G and 5G LTE

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. $468,603 worth of stock was bought by DAVIS RICHARD K on Monday, August 12. Another trade for 1,500 shares valued at $413,560 was bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon.

Matarin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $198.00M and $1.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Global Brass & Copper Holdin (NYSE:BRSS) by 30,651 shares to 102,516 shares, valued at $3.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI) by 40,764 shares in the quarter, for a total of 426,699 shares, and has risen its stake in Rubicon Project Inc/The (NYSE:RUBI).