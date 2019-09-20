Matarin Capital Management Stake in Diodes (DIOD) Has Trimmed as Share Value Rose; Home Depot (HD) Holder Private Wealth Advisors Lifted Stake by $1.86 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Matarin Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Diodes Inc (DIOD) by 20.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matarin Capital Management Llc sold 18,953 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.03% . The institutional investor held 72,144 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.62M, down from 91,097 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matarin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Diodes Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $39.97. About 80,407 shares traded. Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) has risen 15.64% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.64% the S&P500. Some Historical DIOD News: 02/04/2018 – Diodes Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Diodes Expects Continued Strong Growth in the 2Q; 08/05/2018 – DIODES SEES 2Q REV. $292M TO $308M, EST. $287.5M (2 EST.); 08/05/2018 – Diodes 1Q EPS 37c; 12/03/2018 – ADDING MULTIMEDIA Renesas Electronics Ships New RV2X6376A Series of 25 Gbps Directly Modulated Laser Diodes for 4.9G and 5G LTE Base Stations; 06/03/2018 – MACOM to Showcases Industry Leading RF Portfolio of MMICs, Diodes and GaN-on-Silicon Devices at EDICON 2018; 10/05/2018 – 400V Linear Regulators from Diodes Incorporated Deliver Constant LED Current in Compact Packages; 06/03/2018 MACOM to Showcases Industry Leading RF Portfolio of MMlCs, Diodes and GaN-on-Silicon Devices at EDICON 2018; 09/05/2018 – DIODES INC DIOD.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $36 FROM $34; 08/05/2018 – Diodes 1Q Adj EPS 48c

Private Wealth Advisors Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 249.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Wealth Advisors Inc bought 8,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 12,560 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.61 million, up from 3,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $247.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $229.03. About 2.40 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $3.98B; 21/03/2018 – Austin Bombing Suspect Bought Some Materials at Home Depot; 25/04/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING: One of two Dallas police officers critically wounded in Home Depot triple shooting has died, police conf…; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot’s comparable-store sales miss estimates; 15/03/2018 – CPSC: Tents Sold Exclusively at Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – WFSB Channel 3: BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers were shot and critically wounded at a Home Depot. Follow updates on the; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot Hiring at Primary Technology Centers in Atlanta, Austin, Dallas; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Shrugs Off Winter Blues; 24/04/2018 – WISH-TV: #BREAKING: Two police officers and a civilian have been shot at a Home Depot home-improvement store in north Dallas…; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Home Depot, Cuts Dollarama

Analysts await Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, up 14.71% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.68 per share. DIOD’s profit will be $39.36 million for 12.81 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Diodes Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.30% EPS growth.

Matarin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $198.00M and $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals In by 168,799 shares to 385,208 shares, valued at $10.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biospecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) by 8,371 shares in the quarter, for a total of 78,335 shares, and has risen its stake in Propetro Holding Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.59, from 1.7 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold DIOD shares while 65 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 40.30 million shares or 0.12% more from 40.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bankshares Of Mellon Corporation accumulated 0.01% or 1.04 million shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has invested 0% of its portfolio in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD). 27,839 were reported by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Invesco Ltd holds 0% or 327,286 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Macquarie Grp Ltd has 0% invested in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) for 43,900 shares. Pnc Gru reported 1,935 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Century invested 0.01% in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD). Victory holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) for 879,037 shares. Sandy Spring National Bank holds 0% or 1,000 shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD). Federated Pa reported 327,241 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Vanguard Inc stated it has 0.01% in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD). Parkside Bancorp & Tru has 0% invested in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Ltd Company owns 2.17M shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Deutsche Bankshares Ag has 0% invested in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) for 202,909 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cap Ok invested in 17,194 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Toronto Dominion National Bank invested 0.05% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Clearbridge Invests Lc, New York-based fund reported 7.19M shares. Pinnacle invested in 0.66% or 42,521 shares. Camelot Portfolios Limited Liability Corporation owns 1,322 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Fruth Investment Mngmt holds 0.69% or 8,248 shares in its portfolio. Sky Group Inc Limited Liability Company reported 11,802 shares stake. Ci Investments Inc reported 0.41% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). The California-based Bender Robert And Assoc has invested 0.57% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Tiverton Asset Limited Liability, Delaware-based fund reported 143,571 shares. Moreover, Arete Wealth Advsrs Ltd Llc has 0.48% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 11,960 shares. Sns Financial Grp Limited Liability Corp accumulated 2,598 shares. Hartwell J M Partnership accumulated 124,307 shares. Wolverine Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Horan Cap Mgmt accumulated 2,126 shares or 0.08% of the stock.

