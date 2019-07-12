Matarin Capital Management Raised Healthstream (HSTM) Stake; Shareholder Centerbridge Partners LP Lifted Tempur Sealy Intl (TPX) Stake

Centerbridge Partners Lp increased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (TPX) by 21.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centerbridge Partners Lp bought 425,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.37M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136.50 million, up from 1.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centerbridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $76.7. About 885,078 shares traded or 13.50% up from the average. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 24.75% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.32% the S&P500.

Matarin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Healthstream Inc (HSTM) by 347.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matarin Capital Management Llc bought 58,079 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.99% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 74,777 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.10 million, up from 16,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matarin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Healthstream Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $865.09 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $26.71. About 77,051 shares traded. HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) has declined 4.11% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.54% the S&P500. Some Historical HSTM News: 21/04/2018 – DJ HealthStream Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HSTM); 30/04/2018 – HEALTHSTREAM 1Q REV. $54.9M, EST. $55.9M; 30/04/2018 – HealthStream 1Q Rev $54.9M; 16/05/2018 – HealthStream’s Robert Frist Will Remain CEO and Chairman; 30/04/2018 – HealthStream Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Former Strategic Account Executive for HealthStream Joins CTI as Executive Director; 29/03/2018 HealthStream Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – HEALTHSTREAM NAMES COO J. EDWARD PEARSON PRESIDENT; 25/05/2018 – HealthStream to Continue Holding Annual Advisory Say-on-Pay Shareholder Vote; 16/05/2018 – HealthStream Announces The Promotion Of Chief Operating Officer J. Edward Pearson To President

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.54, from 1.7 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 8 investors sold HSTM shares while 49 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 22.95 million shares or 1.24% less from 23.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jacobs Levy Equity Management reported 167,380 shares stake. Invesco Limited has 597,366 shares. Ameritas Prtn Inc reported 0% stake. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System accumulated 0.01% or 9,500 shares. Moreover, Tiaa Cref Ltd Com has 0% invested in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) for 107,586 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM). Riverbridge Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.5% or 913,230 shares. Stephens Inv Group Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.23% of its portfolio in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) for 410,824 shares. Campbell Invest Adviser Limited owns 9,609 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Connors Investor Svcs Inc stated it has 0.43% of its portfolio in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM). Parkside Comml Bank And Trust holds 127 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn owns 59,201 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Connor Clark Lunn Invest Management Limited holds 11,023 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 17,341 were reported by Texas Permanent School Fund. Impact Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.76% of its portfolio in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) for 71,406 shares.

Matarin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $198.00 million and $1.37B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Federal Agric Mtg Corp (NYSE:AGM) by 40,363 shares to 27,118 shares, valued at $1.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Science Applications Inte (NYSE:SAIC) by 4,064 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 152,962 shares, and cut its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR).

Since May 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $388,500 activity.

More notable recent HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “HealthStream Announces New Agreement with RQI Partners, a Joint Venture between Laerdal Medical and the American Heart Association – Business Wire” on December 06, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is HealthStream, Inc. (HSTM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Perficient, Inc. (PRFT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Community Health Systems Selects American Red Cross Resuscitation Suiteâ„¢ Program in Enterprise-wide Agreement with HealthStream – Business Wire” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Healthstream Inc (HSTM) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Motley Fool” with publication date: February 20, 2019.

Centerbridge Partners Lp, which manages about $20.91 billion and $728.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vistra Energy Corp by 6.11 million shares to 552,500 shares, valued at $14.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brixmor Ppty Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 571,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 998,392 shares, and cut its stake in Atlantica Yield Plc.

More notable recent Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Tempur Sealy Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on February 13, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Pre-Open Stock Movers 04/10: (BRSS) (TPX) (LEVI) Higher; (PTE) (PHAS) (ABC) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on April 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “TempurSealy: A Silver Lining To Its Recent Troubles – Seeking Alpha” on February 26, 2018. More interesting news about Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Tempur Sealy Marks Opening Of 25th Tempur-Pedic Retail Location In 2018 – PR Newswire” published on October 23, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tempur Sealy -4% after results disappoint – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 14, 2019.