Matarin Capital Management Raised By $5.65 Million Its Hudbay Minerals (HBM) Position; Anchor Bolt Capital LP Has Trimmed Crown Holdings (Call) (CCK) Holding

Matarin Capital Management Llc increased Hudbay Minerals Inc (HBM) stake by 336.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Matarin Capital Management Llc acquired 807,785 shares as Hudbay Minerals Inc (HBM)’s stock declined 24.81%. The Matarin Capital Management Llc holds 1.05 million shares with $7.48 million value, up from 240,224 last quarter. Hudbay Minerals Inc now has $909.73 million valuation. The stock increased 2.35% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $3.48. About 952,984 shares traded or 0.90% up from the average. Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) has declined 4.90% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.90% the S&P500. Some Historical HBM News: 29/03/2018 Hudbay Announces Updated Technical Report for Constancia and Provides Annual Reserve and Resource Update; 02/05/2018 – Hudbay Minerals 1Q Net $41.4M; 02/05/2018 – HUDBAY MINERALS 1Q EPS 16C, EST. 19C; 03/04/2018 – ROYAL NICKEL CORP – HUDBAY HAS NOT PROVIDED REED MINE 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – Hudbay Announces Election of Directors; 18/04/2018 – HUDBAY MINERALS INC EXTENDS GAINS, RISES 8.9 PCT TO C$9.70, AS BASE METALS PRICES CLIMB; 02/05/2018 – HUDBAY MINERALS 1Q REV. $386.7M, EST. $366.4M; 02/05/2018 – HUDBAY MINERALS 1Q EPS 16C; 16/04/2018 – Hudbay to Host Conference Call for First Quarter 2018 Results

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp decreased Crown Holdings Inc (Call) (CCK) stake by 93.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp sold 1.26 million shares as Crown Holdings Inc (Call) (CCK)’s stock rose 10.88%. The Anchor Bolt Capital Lp holds 93,100 shares with $5.08 million value, down from 1.35 million last quarter. Crown Holdings Inc (Call) now has $9.29 billion valuation. The stock increased 4.42% or $2.9 during the last trading session, reaching $68.58. About 2.16M shares traded or 55.76% up from the average. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 41.71% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.71% the S&P500.

Matarin Capital Management Llc decreased Pnm Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) stake by 122,535 shares to 123,217 valued at $5.83 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Onespan Inc stake by 38,363 shares and now owns 48,480 shares. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 27 investors sold CCK shares while 119 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 130.38 million shares or 7.68% less from 141.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Corp stated it has 114,924 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System invested in 207,822 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Vanguard Grp Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 12.50 million shares. Trust Company Of Vermont reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Ls Advisors Limited Co owns 2,876 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Hussman Strategic holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 25,000 shares. Bridgewater Associates LP holds 13,992 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bain Cap Equity Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.25M shares for 6.51% of their portfolio. Parkside State Bank And Tru accumulated 18 shares or 0% of the stock. 56,708 are owned by Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt. Goldman Sachs Grp invested in 0.03% or 1.75 million shares. Skylands Cap Lc reported 15,700 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Commerce The invested 0% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Barclays Plc stated it has 0% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Wellington Mngmt Group Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0.01% or 687,802 shares.

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp increased Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB) stake by 81,141 shares to 246,351 valued at $20.20 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Novagold Res Inc (NYSEMKT:NG) stake by 514,516 shares and now owns 1.26 million shares. Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) was raised too.

