Matarin Capital Management Raised By $3.46 Million Its Core (CORE) Stake; Maltese Capital Management Lifted Howard Hughes (HHC) Stake

Matarin Capital Management Llc increased Core (CORE) stake by 156.39% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Matarin Capital Management Llc acquired 88,699 shares as Core (CORE)’s stock rose 6.24%. The Matarin Capital Management Llc holds 145,416 shares with $5.78 million value, up from 56,717 last quarter. Core now has $1.41 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $30.76. About 69,329 shares traded. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) has risen 53.97% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CORE News: 30/05/2018 – Core-Mark at Roadshow Hosted By Loop Capital Markets Today; 08/05/2018 – CORE SEES FY EPS EX-LIFO EXPENSE $1.13 TO $1.29, EST. $1.19; 08/05/2018 – CORE-MARK HOLDING COMPANY INC – REAFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 10/05/2018 – Core-Mark to Webcast Presentation from 2018 BMO Farm to Market Conference; 29/03/2018 – CEO Perkins Gifts 445 Of Core-Mark Holding Company Inc; 08/05/2018 – Core-Mark 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 23/05/2018 – Core-Mark Roadshow Set By Loop Capital Markets for May. 30; 08/05/2018 – Core-Mark Sees 2018 EPS 84c-EPS $1.00; 08/05/2018 – Core-Mark Sees 2018 Adjusted EBITDA $157M-$167M; 08/05/2018 – CORE-MARK 1Q EPS EX-LIFO EXPENSE 7C, EST. 8C

Maltese Capital Management Llc increased Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) stake by 10.17% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Maltese Capital Management Llc acquired 12,000 shares as Howard Hughes Corp (HHC)’s stock rose 22.64%. The Maltese Capital Management Llc holds 130,000 shares with $16.10 million value, up from 118,000 last quarter. Howard Hughes Corp now has $5.66 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $131.12. About 38,396 shares traded. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has risen 2.43% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.43% the S&P500. Some Historical HHC News: 21/03/2018 – Live Nation To Program Concerts For New York City’s Newest Outdoor Venue At The Seaport District; 03/05/2018 – Is Howard Hughes 2.0 Running TSLA?; 15/03/2018 – Howard Hughes at Tour Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 01/05/2018 – Howard Hughes 1Q Core FFO/Shr $1.02; 01/05/2018 – HOWARD HUGHES 1Q REV. $161.7M, EST. $266.5M (2 EST.); 27/03/2018 – iStar Announces New Senior Executive Hire and Change in Chief Financial Officer Position; 09/04/2018 – DAVID R. WEINREB, CEO OF HOWARD HUGHES SELLS SHRS TO SATISFY TA; 25/04/2018 – The Howard Hughes Corporation® Issues Letter To Shareholders; 14/05/2018 – Seaport District Unveils Full Artist Lineup For Inaugural Pier 17 Rooftop Concert Series; 09/04/2018 – DAVID R. WEINREB, CEO OF HOWARD HUGHES SELLS SHRS TO SATISFY

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 22 investors sold HHC shares while 68 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 32.75 million shares or 15.70% less from 38.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parametric Assocs Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% or 95,734 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo Company Mn invested in 104,760 shares. California State Teachers Retirement reported 0.02% of its portfolio in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). United Kingdom-based Legal And General Group Incorporated Public Limited Company has invested 0% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Ameriprise has invested 0% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 30,563 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% or 35,062 shares in its portfolio. Seabridge Inv Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.88% of its portfolio in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Bancorporation Of Mellon Corp holds 129,092 shares. Menlo Limited Co holds 4.5% or 52,694 shares in its portfolio. Parkside Fin Bank & Trust And owns 8 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ami Management Inc invested in 36,202 shares. Creative Planning, Kansas-based fund reported 7,091 shares. Principal Financial Grp Inc has invested 0.26% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Jennison Assoc Ltd holds 0.09% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) or 727,496 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.5 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.64 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 17 investors sold CORE shares while 53 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 41.90 million shares or 3.85% more from 40.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parkside Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE). Voloridge Invest Mgmt Lc has 39,836 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 27,172 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Proshare Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 6,216 shares or 0% of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE). Sg Americas Llc has invested 0.03% in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE). Alpha Windward Limited Liability has invested 0.29% in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE). Art Limited Liability invested 0.02% in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE). Alps Advsrs Inc has 0.01% invested in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) for 20,974 shares. Copeland Cap Mgmt Llc invested in 1.73% or 779,785 shares. Wellington Management Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.01% stake. 709,673 are owned by Retail Bank Of Mellon Corp. Convergence Partners Lc has invested 0.59% of its portfolio in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE). Aperio Group Ltd Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE). Bessemer Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE).

