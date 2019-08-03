Matarin Capital Management Raised By $2.66 Million Its Biospecifics Technologies (BSTC) Holding; Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Had 3 Analysts Last Week

Matarin Capital Management Llc increased Biospecifics Technologies (BSTC) stake by 159.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Matarin Capital Management Llc acquired 42,969 shares as Biospecifics Technologies (BSTC)’s stock declined 11.97%. The Matarin Capital Management Llc holds 69,964 shares with $4.36M value, up from 26,995 last quarter. Biospecifics Technologies now has $412.80M valuation. The stock decreased 2.07% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $56.65. About 48,832 shares traded. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) has risen 29.28% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BSTC News: 09/05/2018 – BIOSPECIFICS – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, CO HAD CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND INVESTMENTS OF $64.2 MLN, COMPARED TO $65.1 MLN AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 12/03/2018 – BioSpecifics Technologies Corp; 12/03/2018 – BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. Announces Presentation of Interim Data from Phase 1 Study of CCH for the Treatment of Uterine F; 09/05/2018 – BIOSPECIFICS – CO’S CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS WERE SLIGHTLY LOWER DUE TO THE TIMING OF ENDO’S PAYMENT OF ITS QTRLY XIAFLEX ROYALTIES; 24/04/2018 – BioSpecifics Short-Interest Ratio Rises 46% to 9 Days; 09/05/2018 – BioSpecifics 1Q EPS 54c; 23/04/2018 – PALADIN LABS XIAFLEX NEW INDICATION FOR PEYRONIE’S DISEASE; 11/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Talend S.A, Chipmos Technologies, POSCO, Horizon Pharma Public, BioSpecifics Technologi; 13/03/2018 – BIOSPECIFICS COMMENTS ON CCH TRIAL TREATING UTERINE FIBROIDS; 13/03/2018 – BIOSPECIFICS: CCH INTERIM PHASE 1 SHOWED SAFETY, EFFECTIVENESS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold BSTC shares while 32 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 4.16 million shares or 5.48% more from 3.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 0% in BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC). Moody Natl Bank Trust Division holds 0% or 90 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% or 8,061 shares. Aqr Capital Management Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) for 61,583 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund invested in 0.01% or 3,000 shares. Invesco Limited invested in 0% or 23,027 shares. Blackrock Incorporated holds 0% in BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) or 405,538 shares. Clark Cap Management Group Inc Inc holds 0.06% or 37,084 shares. Geode Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0% of its portfolio in BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) for 82,106 shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can invested in 5,071 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada reported 0% stake. State Of Wisconsin Board owns 7,500 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Mellon has 60,978 shares. Dorsey Wright & Associate holds 119 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Alps Advsr, Colorado-based fund reported 5,814 shares.

Matarin Capital Management Llc decreased Integer Holdings Corp stake by 17,930 shares to 13,657 valued at $1.03 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced La (NYSE:LZB) stake by 37,549 shares and now owns 315,426 shares. Verisign Inc (NASDAQ:VRSN) was reduced too.

The stock decreased 2.61% or $5.33 during the last trading session, reaching $198.93. About 359,216 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 54.19% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 08/05/2018 – Zebra 1Q Net $109M; 01/05/2018 – Zebra Technologies Named to Forbes’ Best Employer List for Third Consecutive Year; 15/05/2018 – Select Equity Adds Zebra Tech, Exits Signet, Cuts Dentsply: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Zebra Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.10-Adj EPS $2.30; 11/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies Unveils Elegantly Engineered Card Printing Solution Designed to `Fit Everywhere’; 11/04/2018 – $QNST’s main type of ad, a comp table showing different insurance or mortgage providers, is commodified. Check out LendingTree, The Zebra, EverQuote, QuoteWizard, SelectQuote, Young Alfred… $QNST has no edge. And its sites don’t even show up high on search results anymore; 08/05/2018 – Zebra Now Sees FY18 Net Sales Growth Approximately of 6%-9%; 02/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 23/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of its Seventh Al Imaging Algorithm – Mammography Lesion Detection; 05/03/2018 – Doc Halo Joins Zebra’s PartnerConnect Program

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold Zebra Technologies Corporation shares while 124 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 45.87 million shares or 5.88% less from 48.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakbrook Invs Ltd Liability has invested 0.07% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0.05% or 1.12M shares in its portfolio. Eagle Asset Mgmt owns 6,782 shares. Moreover, Teacher Retirement Of Texas has 0.01% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Bluecrest has 0.11% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 13,571 shares. Nicholas Invest Prns L P accumulated 22,175 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Lazard Asset Management has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). 39,900 were accumulated by Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Incorporated Va. Bkd Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 2,058 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Pub Sector Pension Board reported 0.04% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). 32,030 are owned by Contravisory Investment. Apg Asset Management Nv stated it has 116,100 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Spectrum Mngmt Gp Inc reported 1,705 shares. Cibc Asset has invested 0% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, sells, and supports direct thermal and thermal transfer label printers, radio frequency identification printer/encoders, dye sublimation card printers, real-time locating solutions, related accessories, and support software worldwide. The company has market cap of $10.77 billion. The Company’s products are primarily used in automatic identification, data collection, and personal identification applications. It has a 22.54 P/E ratio. The firm also provides mobile computing and advanced data capture technologies and services, which include rugged and enterprise-grade mobile computers; laser, imaging, and radio frequency identification based data capture products; wireless LAN solutions and software; and applications that are associated with these services and products.