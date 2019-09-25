Matarin Capital Management Position In Stepan Co (SCL) Was Has Increased; Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) Valuation Rose While Silverback Asset Management Has Decreased Position

Silverback Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (MX) by 20.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silverback Asset Management Llc sold 102,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.94% . The hedge fund held 397,287 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.11M, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silverback Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $366.04M market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $10.65. About 110,115 shares traded. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) has declined 1.34% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.34% the S&P500.

Matarin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Stepan Co (SCL) by 15.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matarin Capital Management Llc bought 21,358 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The institutional investor held 160,581 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.76M, up from 139,223 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matarin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Stepan Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.20B market cap company. The stock increased 3.39% or $3.19 during the last trading session, reaching $97.3. About 72,054 shares traded. Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) has risen 14.18% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.18% the S&P500. Some Historical SCL News: 24/04/2018 – Stepan Declares Quarterly Dividend; 10/04/2018 – STEPAN CO SCL.N – HAS APPOINTED LUIS ROJO AS VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 24/04/2018 – STEPAN CO – HEADWINDS IN NORTH AMERICA POLYMER BUSINESS “WILL CONTINUE TO CHALLENGE US IN 2018”; 10/04/2018 – STEPAN – ANNOUNCED THAT IT HAD APPOINTED LUIS ROJO AS VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO; 27/03/2018 Stepan Completes Acquisition of a Surfactant Production Facility and a Portion of its Associated Surfactant Business in Mexico; 10/04/2018 – STEPAN CO SCL.N – ROJO WILL SUCCEED MATTHEW EAKEN; 10/04/2018 – STEPAN CO SAYS ROJO WILL SUCCEED MATTHEW EAKEN – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – Stepan Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – STEPAN REPORTS APPOINTMENT OF NEW VP & CFO; 10/04/2018 – STEPAN CO SCL.N – MATTHEW EAKEN WILL CONTINUE IN HIS ROLE AS VICE PRESIDENT AND CORPORATE CONTROLLER

Matarin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $198.00M and $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aspen Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 15,227 shares to 86,861 shares, valued at $10.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Glacier Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 42,509 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 362,256 shares, and cut its stake in Shoe Carnival Inc (NASDAQ:SCVL).

Silverback Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.93B and $630.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amyris Inc by 1.48 million shares to 3.28 million shares, valued at $11.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in On Semiconductor Corp (Prn) by 2.09M shares in the quarter, for a total of 14.59 million shares, and has risen its stake in Medicines Co (Prn).

