Matarin Capital Management Position in Corvel (CRVL) Upped by $450,385 as Market Valuation Rose; Alexandria Real Estate Equity (ARE) Holder Capital Growth Management LP Boosted Stake by $1.42 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Capital Growth Management Lp increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equity (ARE) by 3.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Growth Management Lp bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.20% with the market. The hedge fund held 310,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.19 million, up from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Growth Management Lp who had been investing in Alexandria Real Estate Equity for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $146.88. About 293,893 shares traded. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) has risen 14.62% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ARE News: 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE NAMES MARCUS FULL-TIME EXEC CHAIRMAN; 30/04/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE 1Q AFFO/SHR $1.62, EST. $1.59; 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, NAMES CO-CHIEF EXECUTIVE; 30/04/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate 1Q EPS $1.32; 22/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Stephen A. Richardson And Peter M. Moglia As Co-Chief Executive Officers; 07/05/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES INC ARE.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $132 FROM $129; 30/04/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate 1Q Rev $320.1M; 23/05/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Daniel J. Ryan as Co-Chief Investment Officer; 23/05/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES SAYS PETER MOGLIA’S TITLE WAS AMENDED BY BOARD TO CO-CEO & CO-CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER, EFFECTIVE MAY 22 – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE NAMES RICHARDSON, MOGLIA AS CO-CEOS

Matarin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Corvel Corp (CRVL) by 11.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matarin Capital Management Llc bought 6,929 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 67,080 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.38M, up from 60,151 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matarin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Corvel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $87.25. About 42,700 shares traded. CorVel Corporation (NASDAQ:CRVL) has risen 44.83% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CRVL News: 07/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Service Corporation International, CorVel, Boyd Gaming, Leucadia National, MGIC In; 17/05/2018 – CorVel Announces Fiscal Earnings Release Webcast; 27/04/2018 – CorVel Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – CorVel Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – CORVEL CORP CRVL.O QUARTERLY REVENUE ROSE 7.5 PCT TO $144 MLN; 16/05/2018 – CorVel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ CorVel Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRVL); 31/05/2018 – Corvel 4Q EPS 47c; 31/05/2018 – CORVEL ANNOUNCES REVENUES AND EARNINGS; 31/05/2018 – Corvel 4Q Rev $144M

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 sales for $4.82 million activity. The insider MARCUS JOEL S sold 10,000 shares worth $1.30 million. $874,435 worth of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) shares were sold by CIRUZZI VINCENT. Cunningham John H had sold 5,000 shares worth $661,300. On Friday, February 8 the insider Banks Jennifer sold $659,600.

Capital Growth Management Lp, which manages about $1.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pbf Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) by 360,000 shares to 270,000 shares, valued at $8.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 339,200 shares, and cut its stake in Site Centers Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold ARE shares while 116 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 108.20 million shares or 0.02% less from 108.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Germany-based Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.01% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Private Advisor Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) for 2,292 shares. Amer Assets Inv Mngmt Lc has invested 0.28% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Calamos Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 56,135 shares. Earnest owns 203,509 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 21,931 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Blue Fincl Cap Inc holds 1,925 shares. Ameritas Investment Partners owns 1,952 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Limited Co reported 0.02% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). North Star Inv Mgmt Corp reported 0% stake. Arizona State Retirement stated it has 32,009 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of Aus invested in 1,774 shares or 0% of the stock. Bb&T Ltd Company owns 6,282 shares. Adage Prns Grp Ltd Liability holds 141,100 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Bamco Incorporated Ny stated it has 1.04M shares or 0.63% of all its holdings.

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 selling transactions for $1.47 million activity. CORSTAR HOLDINGS INC also sold $6,500 worth of CorVel Corporation (NASDAQ:CRVL) shares. Shares for $6,009 were sold by Yoss Jennifer.

Matarin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $198.00M and $1.37B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) by 58,000 shares to 231,895 shares, valued at $6.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Usana Health Sciences Inc (NYSE:USNA) by 3,743 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 138,968 shares, and cut its stake in Hyster (NYSE:HY).