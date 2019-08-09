Matarin Capital Management Maintains Holding in Piedmont Office Realty Tru (PDM); Hills Bank & Trust Company Lowered Its Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Holding as Share Price Rose

Matarin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Tru (PDM) by 20.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matarin Capital Management Llc bought 98,634 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.05% . The institutional investor held 580,272 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.10 million, up from 481,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matarin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Piedmont Office Realty Tru for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $19.78. About 3,666 shares traded. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) has risen 7.21% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.21% the S&P500. Some Historical PDM News: 01/05/2018 – PIEDMONT OFFICE 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 45C, EST. 41C; 01/05/2018 – PIEDMONT OFFICE SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $1.68 TO $1.74, EST. $1.69; 03/04/2018 – PIEDMONT OFFICE REALTY TRUST SAYS ON MARCH 29, CO’S UNIT ENTERED INTO A $250 MLN UNSECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY – SEC FILING; 21/04/2018 – DJ Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PDM); 03/04/2018 – PIEDMONT OFFICE REALTY TRUST – TERM OF $250 MLN UNSECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY IS SEVEN YEARS WITH A MATURITY DATE OF MARCH 31, 2025; 01/05/2018 – Piedmont Office Realty Trust Sees 1Q Core/FFO Shr $1.68-$1.74; 27/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within PagSeguro Digital, Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Obsidi; 01/05/2018 – Piedmont Office Realty 1Q EPS 42c; 01/05/2018 – Piedmont Office Realty 1Q FFO 41c/Shr; 01/05/2018 – PIEDMONT OFFICE 1Q REV. $129.9M

Hills Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 12.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hills Bank & Trust Company sold 9,294 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 62,997 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.56 million, down from 72,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $301.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $117.78. About 106,674 shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 10/04/2018 – P&G BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 71.72C/SHR FROM 68.96C, EST. 70C; 09/04/2018 – Adweek: Breaking: P&G’s new dedicated agency will bring together talent from agencies at competing holding companies:…; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Offers to Buy Back Up to $1.25B Debt Securities; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Maintains Sees FY Organic Sales Growth 2%-3%; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Sees FY18 GAAP EPS Down 31%-33% Vs FY17; 11/05/2018 – Costco Now Sells Its Own Razors in Broadside at P&G’s Gillette; 19/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO SELL ITS GLOBAL CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS TO PROCTER & GAMBLE FOR ABOUT 3.4 BLN EUROS IN CASH; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE CO PG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.18 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Pricing 2% Negative Impac

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 25 investors sold PDM shares while 66 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 102.65 million shares or 0.01% less from 102.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Grp Inc Incorporated has 0.91% invested in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) for 878,757 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 161,658 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Invesco Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) for 303,481 shares. Campbell & Communications Invest Adviser Ltd Com holds 13,272 shares. Jefferies Gru Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM). New York-based Virtu Fincl Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM). Nordea Invest Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated reported 0% in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM). Blackrock holds 13.28 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Sterling Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 54,605 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0.02% in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM). Smith Asset Management Grp Inc Lp invested in 0% or 263 shares. Sg Americas Secs Lc reported 21,387 shares stake. American Gru reported 80,502 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Ltd Company has 0.18% invested in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) for 1.18 million shares.

Matarin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $198.00M and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Onespan Inc by 38,363 shares to 48,480 shares, valued at $932,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Olympic Steel Inc (NASDAQ:ZEUS) by 106,794 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,708 shares, and cut its stake in Eplus Inc (NASDAQ:PLUS).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $248.77 million activity. 1.21M shares valued at $119.77M were sold by PELTZ NELSON on Wednesday, February 13. $2.20 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Coombe Gary A on Tuesday, February 12. 9,000 shares were sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima, worth $895,500 on Wednesday, February 13. Matthew Price sold $1.98 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Friday, February 15. On Monday, February 11 the insider Posada Juan Fernando sold $294,750.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kelly Lawrence W And Inc Ca owns 31,955 shares. Aureus Asset Mgmt Lc reported 10,099 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Berkshire Asset Management Ltd Pa invested in 230,983 shares. Northern Trust Corp owns 32.77 million shares. North Carolina-based Carroll Financial Assoc has invested 0.39% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Boys Arnold And holds 1.09% or 70,243 shares in its portfolio. Schnieders Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 1.11% or 25,042 shares. B Riley Wealth Management holds 17,860 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Loeb Partners Corp owns 690 shares. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Incorporated has 0.2% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). The Australia-based Westpac has invested 0% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Salem Investment Counselors Incorporated stated it has 94,190 shares or 0.8% of all its holdings. R G Niederhoffer Capital owns 2,000 shares. Georgia-based Asset Mngmt Of Georgia Incorporated Ga Adv has invested 0.51% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Advsr Preferred reported 0.13% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).