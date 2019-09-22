Matarin Capital Management Lowered Position in National General Hldgs (NGHC) by $512,050; Black Creek Investment Management Has Lowered Icici Bk LTD (IBN) Holding as Market Valuation Rose

Black Creek Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 16.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Creek Investment Management Inc sold 3.47 million shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The institutional investor held 17.81M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $224.25 million, down from 21.28M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.60B market cap company. The stock increased 9.84% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $11.83. About 35.42M shares traded or 423.26% up from the average. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 18/04/2018 – Business Std.in: ICICI Bank chairman meets MFs over succession plan, if Kochhar steps down; 10/05/2018 – FirstPost: ICICI-Vodafone loan row: Lok Ranjan, government’s nominee on bank board, transferred to Dept of Personnel; 18/04/2018 – BTVI: ICICI loan case: CBI questions Nupower Renewables CFO; 04/04/2018 – ICICI BANK: NOT RECEIVED ANY COMMUNICATION FROM INDIA’S SFIO; 26/04/2018 – ICICI BANK BOARD MEETING ON MAY 7 TO ALSO CONSIDER DIVIDEND; 28/03/2018 – ICICI BANK SANCTIONED INR32.5B IN FACILITIES TO VIDEOCON 2012; 19/04/2018 – ICICI BANK SAYS NO ANNOUNCEMENT MADE IN MEETING WITH INVESTORS; 31/05/2018 – India’s ICICI announces investigation of chief executive; 13/04/2018 – BSE SEEKS CLARIFICATION FROM ICICI BANK ON REPORT OF SEBI PROBE; 16/03/2018 – ICICI BANK HOLDING IN CLEARING CORP. OF INDIA NOW 9.9%

Matarin Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in National General Hldgs (NGHC) by 13.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matarin Capital Management Llc sold 23,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.82% . The institutional investor held 150,380 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.45 million, down from 173,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matarin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in National General Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $24.1. About 222,182 shares traded. National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) has declined 8.71% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.71% the S&P500. Some Historical NGHC News: 07/05/2018 – NATIONAL GENERAL HOLDINGS CORP – BOARD APPOINTED ROBERT KARFUNKEL AND BARRY KARFUNKEL TO SERVE AS CO-CHAIRMEN OF BOARD; 19/03/2018 – National General at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 05/03/2018 National General Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Analysts await National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, up 4.62% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.65 per share. NGHC’s profit will be $77.00M for 8.86 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual earnings per share reported by National General Holdings Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.49% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.17, from 1.52 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 11 investors sold NGHC shares while 44 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 54.81 million shares or 0.47% more from 54.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems stated it has 52,422 shares. American International Grp has invested 0% in National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC). Goldman Sachs Gru Inc, a New York-based fund reported 323,880 shares. Matarin Cap Management Llc holds 0.25% or 150,380 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Llc holds 4,634 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Victory Cap Mngmt reported 0% in National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC). Hillcrest Asset Lc holds 1.91% in National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) or 534,562 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0% in National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC). The North Carolina-based Bancorporation Of America Corp De has invested 0% in National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC). Boston Partners has invested 0.08% in National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC). Sei Invests reported 26,054 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 187,261 shares in its portfolio. 945,220 are held by Snow Cap Management Limited Partnership. State Street holds 1.41 million shares. Cornercap Inv Counsel invested in 0.22% or 71,865 shares.

Matarin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $198.00 million and $1.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Patrick Industries Inc (NASDAQ:PATK) by 49,850 shares to 284,403 shares, valued at $13.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Consol Energy Inc by 150,414 shares in the quarter, for a total of 439,937 shares, and has risen its stake in Warrior Met Coal Inc.

Black Creek Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.97B and $3.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 63,400 shares to 491,500 shares, valued at $41.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Criteo S A (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 1.29M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.89M shares, and has risen its stake in Borgwarner Inc (NYSE:BWA).

