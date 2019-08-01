Matarin Capital Management Lowered Position in Brookline Bancorp (BRKL) by $353,976 as Shares Declined; Golub Group Lifted Stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by $17.50 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Matarin Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Brookline Bancorp Inc (BRKL) by 24.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matarin Capital Management Llc sold 25,284 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 76,638 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10M, down from 101,922 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matarin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Brookline Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $14.58. About 80,710 shares traded. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) has declined 18.74% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.74% the S&P500.

Golub Group Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 1130.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golub Group Llc bought 364,536 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 396,791 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.17M, up from 32,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golub Group Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $48.24. About 6.73M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 19/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Close to Settling Risk-Management Claims With Regulators; 20/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO – ENTERED CONSENT ORDERS WITH OCC AND CFPB THAT ADDRESS MATTERS RELATED TO CO’S COMPLIANCE RISK MANAGEMENT PROGRAM; 26/04/2018 – Westlake Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 26/04/2018 – Navistar Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO – FINAL FINANCIAL RESULTS AND OTHER DISCLOSURES WILL BE REPORTED IN QUARTERLY REPORT ON FORM 10-Q FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31; 23/05/2018 – MEDIA-Wells Fargo dismisses bankers in struggling muni-bond division- Bloomberg; 07/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Launches `Re-Established,’ a New Brand Campaign; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Value Opportunities Cuts Wells Fargo; 30/05/2018 – ‘I’m Sorry’ Gets More Expensive for Wells, Uber and Facebook; 12/04/2018 – Tenneco Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8

Golub Group Llc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $1.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,731 shares to 246,219 shares, valued at $46.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 115,673 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 624,310 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sfe Counsel stated it has 0.63% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Westwood Gru owns 2.12M shares. Insight 2811 reported 9,257 shares. Boys Arnold & holds 0.3% or 40,857 shares. Sei reported 1.55 million shares. Pecaut & owns 95,197 shares. Axa accumulated 249,332 shares. Stonebridge Cap Advsrs Limited holds 0.54% or 59,905 shares. Tiedemann Advisors Ltd Llc has invested 0.04% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Live Your Vision Limited Com, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 231 shares. Fil Limited owns 7.26M shares. Northstar Inv Advisors Lc holds 0.13% or 14,375 shares in its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) holds 12,582 shares. Warren Averett Asset Management Limited Liability Company has 5,692 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. A D Beadell Counsel reported 21,075 shares or 0.9% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.29 EPS, up 3.57% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.28 per share. BRKL’s profit will be $23.25 million for 12.57 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by Brookline Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold BRKL shares while 44 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 59.63 million shares or 0.12% more from 59.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baldwin Brothers Ma reported 0.03% stake. Rhumbline Advisers reported 236,915 shares. Brandywine Glob Mgmt Limited Co stated it has 151,074 shares. 34,497 were reported by Voya Inv Limited Liability. Clean Yield Gru holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) for 3,700 shares. Ls Invest Advsr Limited Liability Corp reported 2,334 shares. Northern Trust Corp holds 0.01% or 1.48 million shares in its portfolio. Citigroup Incorporated owns 51,954 shares. The New York-based American Gp has invested 0% in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL). Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0% or 321,693 shares in its portfolio. Aqr Mgmt Limited Liability reported 34,354 shares stake. Sei Invests owns 39,044 shares. Bessemer accumulated 0.01% or 91,900 shares. California State Teachers Retirement stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL). State Street Corp reported 2.66M shares.

Matarin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $198.00 million and $1.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Encore Wire Corp (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 30,517 shares to 138,244 shares, valued at $7.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Global Brass & Copper Holdin (NYSE:BRSS) by 30,651 shares in the quarter, for a total of 102,516 shares, and has risen its stake in Pcm Inc (NASDAQ:PCMI).