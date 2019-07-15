Matarin Capital Management Lowered Its Zumiez (ZUMZ) Stake by $493,176; Cameco (Call) (CCJ) Shareholder Passport Capital Increased Stake by $24.75 Million as Stock Price Declined

Matarin Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Zumiez Inc (ZUMZ) by 3.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matarin Capital Management Llc sold 20,549 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.96% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 512,427 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.75M, down from 532,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matarin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zumiez Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $642.75 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $24.97. About 265,208 shares traded. Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) has declined 7.12% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ZUMZ News: 09/05/2018 – Zumiez Inc. Reports April 2018 Sales Results; 15/03/2018 – Zumiez 4Q EPS 80c; 11/04/2018 – Zumiez Inc. Reports March 2018 Sales Results; 15/03/2018 – ZUMIEZ SEES 1Q LOSS/SHR 13C TO 18C, EST. LOSS/SHR 16C; 09/05/2018 – ZUMIEZ MONTH COMP SALES UP 1.7% :ZUMZ US; 09/05/2018 – Zumiez: April Comparable Sales Increased 1.7%; 11/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: BBBY, ZUMZ, AWK & more; 11/04/2018 – Zumiez March Net Sales Up 14.7% to $82.3 Million; 24/05/2018 – Zumiez Inc. to Broadcast Review of First Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Results Over the Internet; 09/05/2018 – ZUMIEZ INC ZUMZ.O APRIL SAME STORE SALES ROSE 1.7 PCT

Passport Capital Llc increased its stake in Cameco Corp (Call) (CCJ) by 900% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Passport Capital Llc bought 2.25 million shares as the company’s stock declined 17.43% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.50 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.48 million, up from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Passport Capital Llc who had been investing in Cameco Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.39B market cap company. The stock increased 4.32% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $11.1. About 6.72 million shares traded or 254.81% up from the average. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.07% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CCJ News: 27/04/2018 – CAMECO ANNUAL GUIDANCE LARGELY UNCHANGED; 27/04/2018 – Cameco Expects Cash Flow in 2018 to Be Similar to 2017; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys New 1.1% Position in Cameco; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO CORP QTRLY REVENUE $439 MLN VS $393 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Rev C$439M; 26/03/2018 – ISOENERGY – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH CAMECO CORP., ORANO CANADA INC. AND JCU EXPLORATION COMPANY TO ACQUIRE 100% INTEREST IN 33 MINERAL CLAIMS; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO 1Q ADJ EPS C$0.06, EST. LOSS/SHR C$0.01; 27/04/2018 – Cameco turns to profit on lower costs, higher uranium prices; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q EPS C$0.14; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Adj EPS C$0.06

Matarin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $198.00M and $1.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zix Corp (NASDAQ:ZIXI) by 110,446 shares to 430,200 shares, valued at $2.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Innoviva Inc by 38,866 shares in the quarter, for a total of 902,035 shares, and has risen its stake in Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold ZUMZ shares while 48 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 20.57 million shares or 1.77% more from 20.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement reported 0.01% in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ). Sterling Cap Mngmt Ltd owns 33,520 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Geode Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 241,882 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 13,877 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Limited Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) for 164,100 shares. Tower Research Capital Ltd Liability (Trc) has 0% invested in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) for 1,145 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, Alaska-based fund reported 6,367 shares. Art Limited Liability has 36,850 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Renaissance Techs Ltd holds 0.01% or 396,700 shares in its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.01% or 12,828 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans, Minnesota-based fund reported 475,927 shares. Prudential Financial owns 53,757 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ameritas Prtnrs holds 1,698 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc accumulated 1,600 shares. Tradewinds Management Ltd Company accumulated 0% or 300 shares.

Analysts await Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, up 11.76% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.17 per share. ZUMZ’s profit will be $4.89 million for 32.86 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Zumiez Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 533.33% EPS growth.

