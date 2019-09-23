Matarin Capital Management Lowered Holding in Allstate (ALL) by $761,439; Cnh Indl N V (CNHI) Shareholder Bank Of Italy Increased Its Stake

Matarin Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Allstate Corp (ALL) by 19.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matarin Capital Management Llc sold 7,539 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.59% . The institutional investor held 31,423 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.20M, down from 38,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matarin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Allstate Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $108.41. About 1.06M shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 13.54% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 15/03/2018 – American Red Cross of Central Oklahoma and The Allstate Foundation prepare residents for severe weather season; 19/04/2018 – Hagens Berman: Allstate and First National Accused of Cheating Consumers out of Thousands on Wrecked Vehicles; 12/04/2018 – CHECKR – NEW CUSTOMERS THAT HAVE SELECTED CO’S PLATFORM FOR BACKGROUND CHECKS ARE ADECCO, ALLSTATE, AND LYFT; 02/05/2018 – Allstate Launches Consumer Education Initiative for Data Security and Privacy Management; 01/05/2018 – Allstate Private Equity Income Growth Cools After Surge in 2017; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Adj EPS $2.96; 11/05/2018 – Allstate Returns Cash to Shareholders Through Dividends; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Rev $9.77B; 01/05/2018 – Allstate Says It Is ‘Executing Profitable Growth Plan’; 19/04/2018 – ALLSTATE ESTIMATES MARCH CATASTROPHE LOSS AT $175M AFTER-TAX

Bank Of Italy increased its stake in Cnh Indl N V (CNHI) by 19.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Italy bought 1.48 million shares as the company’s stock declined 6.30% . The institutional investor held 9.05 million shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $92.87M, up from 7.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Italy who had been investing in Cnh Indl N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.69. About 1.43M shares traded. CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) has declined 12.69% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CNHI News: 27/04/2018 – CNH Industrial: Buy-Back Program to Last Until Oct. 12, 2019; 16/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – BENEFITS MODIFICATIONS ARE ESTIMATED TO RESULT IN A REDUCTION OF PLAN LIABILITY BY APPROXIMATELY $500 MLN TO $550 MLN; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: AGCO COULD BENEFIT AS IT HAS A HIGHER RELIANCE ON LATIN AMERICA, WHICH WILL BE THE BENEFICIARY OF THE US-CHINA TRADE WAR – BERENBERG; 23/05/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – IVECO BUS WINS CONTRACT TO SUPPLY 150 NATURAL GAS BUSES TO PARIS; 29/05/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL’S MAIN SHAREHOLDER EXOR SEES “WIDE MARGINS” TO CREATE VALUE IN COMPANY WITHOUT SPINOFFS – ELKANN; 29/03/2018 – CNH Industrial Capital Chooses FIS Technology Platform to Manage Commercial Contract and Lease Portfolios; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – SHARE BUYBACK WILL BE FOR UP TO $700 MILLION; 27/04/2018 – CNH Industrial Raises Guidance After 1Q Profit Increase; 27/04/2018 – CNHI SEES FY INDUSTRIAL NET SALES ABOUT $28B, EST. $27.86B; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: US FARMERS WILL FEEL EFFECT IMMEDIATELY AS THEY TEND TO SELL THEIR 2017 HARVEST GRADUALLY THROUGHOUT 2018 MARKETING YEAR – BERENBERG

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 36 investors sold ALL shares while 275 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 242.10 million shares or 2.05% less from 247.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio has 212,667 shares. Swiss Bank invested 0.16% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). White Pine Limited Company owns 8,850 shares. Butensky & Cohen Security Inc holds 1.6% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 23,654 shares. The Netherlands-based Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has invested 0.53% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). 67,090 are owned by Cambridge Invest Advsr. Fiduciary reported 27,815 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Utd Cap Financial Advisers Limited Liability Co has 39,026 shares. Bp Public Limited Company, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 37,000 shares. Cape Ann Savings Bank invested in 0.27% or 2,324 shares. Nomura Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Moors Cabot reported 4,156 shares. Canandaigua Financial Bank & Tru holds 10,350 shares. Wright Investors Service has 0.14% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Alpha Cubed Investments Lc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL).

Matarin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $198.00 million and $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Whiting Petroleum Corp by 94,388 shares to 127,235 shares, valued at $2.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals In (NASDAQ:AMPH) by 15,040 shares in the quarter, for a total of 236,744 shares, and has risen its stake in Warrior Met Coal Inc.

Analysts await The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) to report earnings on October, 29 after the close. They expect $2.25 earnings per share, up 16.58% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.93 per share. ALL’s profit will be $740.69M for 12.05 P/E if the $2.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by The Allstate Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.21% EPS growth.