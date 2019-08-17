Matarin Capital Management Lifted Shoe Carnival (SCVL) Holding By $3.15 Million; Multi Color (LABL) Has 1.43 Sentiment

Multi Color Corp (LABL) investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.34, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 73 hedge funds increased or started new equity positions, while 51 sold and reduced stakes in Multi Color Corp. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 13.68 million shares, down from 14.05 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Multi Color Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 27 Reduced: 24 Increased: 44 New Position: 29.

Matarin Capital Management Llc increased Shoe Carnival Inc (SCVL) stake by 45.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Matarin Capital Management Llc acquired 92,625 shares as Shoe Carnival Inc (SCVL)’s stock declined 28.63%. The Matarin Capital Management Llc holds 297,412 shares with $10.12M value, up from 204,787 last quarter. Shoe Carnival Inc now has $355.37M valuation. The stock increased 3.11% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $24.19. About 179,312 shares traded. Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) has declined 18.91% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.91% the S&P500. Some Historical SCVL News: 27/03/2018 – SHOE CARNIVAL INC SCVL.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.013 BLN TO $1.023 BLN; 24/05/2018 – SHOE CARNIVAL INC SCVL.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.90 TO $2.05; 24/05/2018 – Shoe Carnival 1Q Net $13M; 27/03/2018 – SHOE CARNIVAL INC -; 11/04/2018 – Northpointe Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Shoe Carnival; 27/03/2018 – SHOE CARNIVAL INC SCVL.O FY SHR VIEW $1.94, REV VIEW $1.01 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 – SHOE CARNIVAL INC SCVL.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.85 TO $2.00; 24/05/2018 – Shoe Carnival Sees 2018 EPS $1.90-EPS $2.05; 27/03/2018 – SHOE CARNIVAL INC – EXPECTS FISCAL 2018 COMPARABLE STORE SALES FLAT TO UP LOW SINGLE DIGITS; 02/04/2018 – Shoe Carnival Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Matarin Capital Management Llc decreased Eplus Inc (NASDAQ:PLUS) stake by 27,545 shares to 38,569 valued at $3.42 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Tcf Financial Corp (NYSE:TCB) stake by 450,132 shares and now owns 45,509 shares. Netgear Inc (NASDAQ:NTGR) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold SCVL shares while 48 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 14.16 million shares or 8.54% more from 13.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 23,490 are held by Citigroup Incorporated. Moreover, Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has 0% invested in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL). Ftb Advsr owns 78 shares. Bbt Capital Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0.62% or 14,608 shares. 27,289 are owned by Metropolitan Life Ny. Eqis Mngmt invested in 0.02% or 7,979 shares. Qs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 4,050 shares. Globeflex Capital Lp owns 18,265 shares. Aperio Ltd Co has 8,069 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Deutsche Bank Ag has 64,770 shares. Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability reported 0.06% stake. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) for 22,493 shares. Assetmark reported 31 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Smith Asset Mngmt Lp reported 0% stake. Mackay Shields Limited Liability holds 16,429 shares.

More notable recent Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “5 Stocks to Consider as US Narrows Scope of China Tariffs – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Zacks.com featured highlights include: Ross Stores, Shoe Carnival, Stitch Fix, Amedisys and NVR – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Aaron’s, Shoe Carnival, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Lithia Motors and Ford Motor – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Shoe Carnival (SCVL) Misses Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Shoe Carnival, Inc. (SCVL) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Shoe Carnival has $45 highest and $40 lowest target. $42.50’s average target is 75.69% above currents $24.19 stock price. Shoe Carnival had 3 analyst reports since March 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Pivotal Research. On Saturday, March 16 the stock rating was maintained by Susquehanna with “Buy”.

Multi-Color Corporation provides various label solutions. The company has market cap of $1.03 billion. The firm offers pressure sensitive labels; in-mold labels; heat transfer labels; shrink sleeve labels; cut and stack glue-applied labels comprising peel-away promotional labels, thermochromics, holographics, and metalized films; and promotional products, such as scratch-off coupons, static-clings, and tags. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides graphic and pre-press services; and various print methods consisting of flexographic, lithographic, rotogravure, letterpress, and digital services.

More notable recent Multi-Color Corporation (NASDAQ:LABL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Multi-Color Corporation (LABL) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Financial Sector Update for 07/02/2019: SRC,SM,LABL,TIGR,PFG,WFC – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Multi-Color Corporation (LABL) – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Multi-Color Corporation (NASDAQ:LABL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Multi-Color Gets Its Bid – Seeking Alpha” published on February 25, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Multi-Color (LABL) Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Multi-Color Corporation is Fair to Multi-Color Shareholders â€“ LABL – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 15, 2019.