Matarin Capital Management Increases Position in Range Resources (RRC); Intelsat S A (I) Holding Maintained by Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp

Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 91.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp bought 457,554 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The hedge fund held 957,554 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.00M, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.82B market cap company. The stock increased 3.14% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $20.06. About 897,613 shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500.

Matarin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Range Resources Corp (RRC) by 35.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matarin Capital Management Llc bought 292,420 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.99% . The institutional investor held 1.12 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.64M, up from 832,514 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matarin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Range Resources Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $886.11M market cap company. The stock increased 3.98% or $0.135 during the last trading session, reaching $3.525. About 10.67 million shares traded. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 60.95% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.95% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 24/04/2018 – OilVoice: Range Resources: Quarterly Activities Report; 13/04/2018 – Antipodes Adds Range Resources, Exits Michael Kors: 13F; 10/05/2018 – Stelliam Sends Letter to Range Resources Board; 24/04/2018 – US OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS EQT CORP AND RANGE RESOURCES CORP ARE TOP GAS PICKS; 16/05/2018 – Range Resources Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 14/05/2018 – Range Resources Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Enforcement Actions Taken at Commissioners’ April 10 Conference; 25/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CORP – PRODUCTION FOR FULL YEAR 2018 IS EXPECTED TO AVERAGE APPROXIMATELY 2.2 BCFE PER DAY; 14/03/2018 – SILVER RANGE RESOURCES LTD. ANNOUNCES PRIVATE PLACEMENT AND GRANTS OPTIONS; 25/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: Range Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

Matarin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $198.00 million and $1.37B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tcf Financial Corp (NYSE:TCB) by 450,132 shares to 45,509 shares, valued at $942,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brookline Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 25,284 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,638 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $462,403 activity. $56,484 worth of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) was bought by Scucchi Mark. The insider GRAY STEVEN D bought $175,390.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold RRC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 252.93 million shares or 1.65% less from 257.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schroder Inv Mgmt Gp has invested 0.03% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Cannell Peter B & Communication, a New York-based fund reported 11,750 shares. Key (Cayman) Limited holds 7.86% or 9.98 million shares. King Luther Capital Mgmt holds 20,663 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) or 19,177 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp accumulated 0% or 58,996 shares. 11,960 were accumulated by Winslow Evans & Crocker. California Public Employees Retirement System accumulated 279,174 shares. Ws Management Lllp holds 2.34M shares or 1.59% of its portfolio. Chevy Chase Hldg stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Architects owns 950 shares. 224,147 were reported by Merian Global Investors (Uk). Goldman Sachs owns 3.86 million shares. Retail Bank Of New York Mellon Corp reported 2.35 million shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc holds 0% or 274,790 shares in its portfolio.