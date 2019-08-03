Matarin Capital Management Increases Holding in Terex (TEX); Miller Howard Investments Has Decreased Its Bce Com New (BCE) Position as Market Value Rose

Miller Howard Investments Inc decreased its stake in Bce Inc Com New (BCE) by 14.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Howard Investments Inc sold 161,654 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.03% . The institutional investor held 941,477 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.79 million, down from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc who had been investing in Bce Inc Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $46.14. About 1.34 million shares traded or 75.05% up from the average. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.77% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.77% the S&P500.

Matarin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Terex Corp (TEX) by 215.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matarin Capital Management Llc bought 50,262 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.23% . The institutional investor held 73,574 shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.36 million, up from 23,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matarin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Terex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $28.39. About 1.12 million shares traded. Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) has declined 28.34% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.34% the S&P500. Some Historical TEX News: 11/05/2018 – Terex Announces Quarterly Dividend; 30/04/2018 – Terex Announces the Appointment of Boris Schoepplein, Pres, Terex Parts & Services; 01/05/2018 – Terex 1Q EPS 62c; 17/05/2018 – Marcato Reports 7.3% Stake in Terex; 07/05/2018 – Terex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Terex Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 6; 01/05/2018 – Terex 1Q Net $50.3M; 10/04/2018 – TEREX REPORTS BOOST IN REVOLVING CREDIT LINE; 30/04/2018 – Terex Announces the Appointment of Boris Schoepplein, President, Terex Parts & Services; 01/05/2018 – TEREX SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.70 TO $3.00

Matarin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $198.00 million and $1.37B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) by 27,043 shares to 20,669 shares, valued at $2.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 45,005 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,796 shares, and cut its stake in Avis Budget Group Inc (NASDAQ:CAR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold TEX shares while 81 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 63.24 million shares or 4.17% less from 65.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Point72 Asset Limited Partnership reported 11,443 shares stake. The Missouri-based Bancorp has invested 0% in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX). Metropolitan Life Insurance holds 2,326 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Limited Liability Com reported 2.18M shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc holds 342 shares. Art Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 84,349 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Co reported 15,684 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Icon Advisers holds 15,600 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt owns 10,914 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Quantitative Investment Management Ltd owns 57,000 shares. Numerixs Inv Tech has invested 0.02% in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 1.95 million shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Jennison Associates Limited Liability Company holds 697,814 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Washington Tru Comml Bank has 0.01% invested in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) for 1,000 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) for 50 shares.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 18 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $78.30 million activity. $2,305 worth of Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) was bought by HENRY BRIAN J on Friday, May 10. 8 Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) shares with value of $243 were bought by BARR KEVIN A. Marcato Capital Management LP also sold $34.69 million worth of Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) shares.