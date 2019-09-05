Matarin Capital Management Increases Holding in Terex (TEX); Biogen (BIIB) Holder Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $445,804

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 18.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc sold 1,889 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 8,230 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.95 million, down from 10,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.48B market cap company. The stock increased 2.54% or $5.57 during the last trading session, reaching $224.86. About 348,952 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 15/05/2018 – Bridgewater Adds Biogen, Exits Costco, Buys More Newfield: 13F; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement with AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI™ (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in; 20/04/2018 – Biogen May Pay Milestone Payments, License Fees and Royalties on Net Sales; 13/04/2018 – Brightwire: Biogen likely to exercise option to raise stake in Samsung Bioepis, insiders say; 24/04/2018 – Biogen’s revenue misses as Spinraza sales disappoint; 25/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC BIIB.O : BAIRD RAISES TO OUTPERFORM; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE BIOGEN IDEC, INSYS THERAPEUTICS, LUNDBECK LLC, HYPERION THERAPEUTICS, VIVUS INC; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie in deal with Biogen to delay Humira biosimilar U.S. launch to 2023; 27/03/2018 – ICCR: Shareholders Will Vote on Resolutions at AbbVie, Amgen, Biogen, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Eli Lilly; 23/04/2018 – New SPINRAZA® (nusinersen) Data Unveiled at AAN Annual Meeting Show Continued Improvement in Motor Function for Broad Age Rang

Matarin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Terex Corp (TEX) by 215.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matarin Capital Management Llc bought 50,262 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.23% . The institutional investor held 73,574 shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.36M, up from 23,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matarin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Terex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.80B market cap company. The stock increased 5.06% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $25.32. About 85,062 shares traded. Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) has declined 28.34% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.34% the S&P500. Some Historical TEX News: 10/04/2018 – TEREX BOOSTS CREDIT LINE FROM $450M TO $600M; 17/05/2018 – Marcato Reports 7.3% Stake in Terex; 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Terex Corp. Otlk To Stbl From Neg, Rtgs Affirmed; 01/05/2018 – TEREX 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 55C, EST. 37C; 17/05/2018 – TEREX CORP HOLDER MARCATO CAPITAL REPORTS 7.3% STAKE; 01/05/2018 – Terex: Guidance Reflects 1Q Results and Capital Market Actions, Expectation for Continued Growth and Operational Improvements in 2018; 18/04/2018 – Terex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Terex Announces Increase in Revolving Credit Facility; 01/05/2018 – Terex 1Q EPS 62c; 10/04/2018 – Terex Increases Revolving Credit Facility From $450Million to $600 Million

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.14B and $7.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hamilton Lane Inc by 60,522 shares to 151,048 shares, valued at $6.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sinclair Broadcast Gp (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 129,260 shares in the quarter, for a total of 696,725 shares, and has risen its stake in Biotelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 530,771 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And holds 0.01% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) or 3,443 shares. Raymond James Fincl Service Advisors invested 0.03% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Company Lc owns 28,300 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. First Manhattan Company, New York-based fund reported 232 shares. Oppenheimer Asset owns 22,331 shares. Cullinan Associate Incorporated invested in 21,320 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Wafra accumulated 44,430 shares. Meeder Asset Management reported 0.44% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Cls Lc reported 228 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.1% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Signaturefd Ltd Liability Com reported 2,112 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Thompson Rubinstein Management Inc Or stated it has 2.53% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Leavell Inv Management holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 900 shares. Asset Mgmt One Limited owns 103,162 shares.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $27.21 million activity.

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $8.24 EPS, up 11.35% or $0.84 from last year’s $7.4 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.52 billion for 6.82 P/E if the $8.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $9.15 actual EPS reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.95% negative EPS growth.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 15 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $78.31 million activity. 465 shares were bought by SHEEHAN JOHN D, worth $13,067. Another trade for 1.10M shares valued at $34.69 million was sold by Marcato Capital Management LP. HENRY BRIAN J bought $2,292 worth of stock or 68 shares.

