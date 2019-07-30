Matarin Capital Management Increases Holding in Fossil Group (FOSL); Keating Investment Counselors Has Trimmed Its Astrazeneca Plc Adr (AZN) Holding by $2.26 Million

Keating Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc Adr (AZN) by 70.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keating Investment Counselors Inc sold 56,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.01% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,725 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $959,000, down from 80,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $43.85. About 3.42 million shares traded. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 3.46% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.97% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 07/05/2018 – Procella Therapeutics and Smartwise Enter Collaboration With AstraZeneca to Develop Novel Cardiovascular and Catheter-based; 25/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Major Oil Companies, Acorn International, and AstraZeneca Trade Actively; 22/03/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – LOKELMA IS CURRENTLY UNDER SEPARATE REGULATORY REVIEW IN US, WITH A DECISION EXPECTED IN FIRST HALF OF 2018; 21/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA LOKELMA APPROVED IN US FOR HYPERKALAEMIA; 18/05/2018 – ASTRA IN DISCUSSIONS WITH HOLDERS ON PAY CONCERNS: CEO SORIOT; 18/04/2018 – ROCHE GETS FDA OK FOR PMA SUPPLEMENT FOR COBAS EGFR W/ TAGRISSO; 05/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – ASTRAZENECA PLC ( COMPANY) ANNOUNCED TODAY THAT RUDY MARKHAM AND SHRITI VADERA WILL BE PROPOSED TO SHAREHOLDERS FOR RE-ELECTION AS DIRECTORS FOR FINAL TIME AT COMPANY’S AGM…; 12/04/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Demonstrated Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chr; 19/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Cancer Drug Tagrisso Approved by FDA As First-Line Treatment; 16/04/2018 – CELLDEX – TO DISCONTINUE GLEMBATUMUMAB VEDOTIN PROGRAM ACROSS ALL INDICATIONS

Matarin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Fossil Group Inc (FOSL) by 3.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matarin Capital Management Llc bought 24,359 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 681,598 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.35 million, up from 657,239 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matarin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fossil Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $546.46M market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $10.84. About 765,446 shares traded. Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) has declined 27.09% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.52% the S&P500. Some Historical FOSL News: 08/05/2018 – Fossil 1Q Loss $48.3M; 08/05/2018 – Fossil Group 1Q Loss/Shr 99c; 25/04/2018 – FOSSIL GROUP INC FOSL.O – AGREEMENT FOR DESIGN, DEVELOPMENT AND DISTRIBUTION OF PUMA WATCHES AND SMARTWATCHES THROUGH 2028; 08/05/2018 – Fossil Group Sees 2018 Net Sales in Down 12% to Down 5%; 14/05/2018 – Pacifica Capital Investments LLC Exits Position in Fossil; 24/05/2018 – Fossil Group Says With Belgya’s Election the Board Consists of Nine Members; 25/04/2018 – Fossil Group and PUMA Sprinting into Watches and Wearables; 25/04/2018 – Puma Signs Partnership With Fossil Group for Watches; 24/05/2018 – Fossil Group Announces Election of Mark Belgya to Board of Directors; 08/05/2018 – Fossil Group Sees 2018 Loss Before Income Taxes of $40M to Loss $50M

Since May 31, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $48,500 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.43 in 2018Q4.

Matarin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $198.00 million and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diodes Inc (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 26,197 shares to 91,097 shares, valued at $3.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netgear Inc (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 18,199 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,793 shares, and cut its stake in Federal Agric Mtg Corp (NYSE:AGM).

Analysts await AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.45 EPS, down 36.62% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.71 per share. AZN’s profit will be $1.18B for 24.36 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by AstraZeneca PLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -38.36% negative EPS growth.

