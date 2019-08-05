Matarin Capital Management Increased Urban Outfitters (URBN) Stake By $10.13 Million; Texas Capital Bancshares Has 1.16 Sentiment

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (TCBI) investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.02, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 118 hedge funds started new or increased positions, while 102 sold and decreased stakes in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 46.41 million shares, down from 47.83 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Texas Capital Bancshares Inc in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 28 Reduced: 74 Increased: 74 New Position: 44.

Matarin Capital Management Llc increased Urban Outfitters Inc (URBN) stake by 1333.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Matarin Capital Management Llc acquired 349,416 shares as Urban Outfitters Inc (URBN)’s stock declined 19.83%. The Matarin Capital Management Llc holds 375,615 shares with $11.13M value, up from 26,199 last quarter. Urban Outfitters Inc now has $2.10B valuation. The stock decreased 2.28% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $21.4. About 39,625 shares traded. Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) has declined 45.82% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.82% the S&P500. Some Historical URBN News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Urban Outfitters Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (URBN); 06/03/2018 – Urban Outfitters 4Q Adj EPS 69c; 22/05/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS – BY BRAND, COMPARABLE RETAIL SEGMENT NET SALES UP 15% AT FREE PEOPLE, 10% AT ANTHROPOLOGIE GROUP AND 8% AT URBAN OUTFITTERS IN QTR; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 16/04/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS INC URBN.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 22/05/2018 – Urban Outfitters 1Q Net $41.3M; 05/03/2018 – NORDSTROM – TO INTRODUCE MORE THAN 200 ITEMS FROM ANTHROPOLOGIE HOME AT SELECT NORDSTROM FULL-LINE STORES & ON NORDSTROM.COM, BEGINNING MARCH 19; 27/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer revisits mall retail and spots staggering signs of life from retailers like Abercrombie, Macy’s and Urban Outfitters; 05/04/2018 – Urban Outfitters: David McCreight Served as CEO Anthropologie Group and President; 05/04/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS INC – DAVID MCCREIGHT, CEO OF ANTHROPOLOGIE GROUP AND PRESIDENT OF CO, WILL LEAVE CO ON APRIL 27

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking services and products for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. The company has market cap of $2.80 billion. It offers business deposit services and products, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It has a 9.07 P/E ratio. The firm also provides commercial loans for general corporate purposes comprising financing for working capital, internal growth, and acquisitions, as well as financing for business insurance premiums; real estate term and construction loans; mortgage finance lending; mortgage correspondent aggregation; equipment leasing; and letters of credit.

Analysts await Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.54 EPS, down 6.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.65 per share. TCBI’s profit will be $77.46 million for 9.02 P/E if the $1.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual EPS reported by Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.67% EPS growth.

Spindletop Capital Llc holds 17.7% of its portfolio in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. for 345,000 shares. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. owns 132,724 shares or 1.32% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Davis Capital Partners Llc has 0.93% invested in the company for 200,000 shares. The New York-based Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. has invested 0.81% in the stock. Lbj Family Wealth Advisors Ltd., a Texas-based fund reported 23,693 shares.

The stock decreased 5.15% or $3.02 during the last trading session, reaching $55.57. About 19,457 shares traded. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (TCBI) has declined 31.34% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.34% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 62 investors sold URBN shares while 71 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 73.29 million shares or 7.82% less from 79.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Investments has invested 0% in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). Metropolitan Life Ny owns 0.01% invested in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) for 13,158 shares. 22,763 were reported by Stevens Capital Mngmt L P. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio stated it has 180,007 shares. Matarin Capital Mgmt Ltd Com invested in 0.81% or 375,615 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca owns 2,745 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Regions Fincl owns 30 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ing Groep Nv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 11,546 shares. Pitcairn stated it has 7,355 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Lc accumulated 252,903 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Quantbot Tech Lp has 0.16% invested in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) for 58,453 shares. Savings Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0% in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). M&T Bank & Trust, New York-based fund reported 6,945 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 23,295 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN).

Among 9 analysts covering Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Urban Outfitters has $50 highest and $23 lowest target. $36’s average target is 68.22% above currents $21.4 stock price. Urban Outfitters had 15 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Hold” on Monday, March 4. RBC Capital Markets maintained Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) on Wednesday, March 6 with “Sector Perform” rating. As per Friday, April 5, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush. Nomura maintained the shares of URBN in report on Wednesday, March 6 with “Neutral” rating. DA Davidson upgraded Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) rating on Wednesday, April 3. DA Davidson has “Buy” rating and $36 target. As per Thursday, March 7, the company rating was maintained by DA Davidson. The stock of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) earned “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Wednesday, March 6. The rating was maintained by Loop Capital Markets on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 6 by Bank of America. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $45 target in Wednesday, March 6 report.

Matarin Capital Management Llc decreased Diodes Inc (NASDAQ:DIOD) stake by 26,197 shares to 91,097 valued at $3.16M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Verisign Inc (NASDAQ:VRSN) stake by 3,344 shares and now owns 29,452 shares. Sanderson Farms Inc (NASDAQ:SAFM) was reduced too.