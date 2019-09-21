Matarin Capital Management Increased Its Biospecifics Technologies (BSTC) Stake by $493,889; Visa (V) Shareholder Benin Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $2.43 Million

Matarin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Biospecifics Technologies (BSTC) by 11.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matarin Capital Management Llc bought 8,371 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.97% . The institutional investor held 78,335 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.68M, up from 69,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matarin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Biospecifics Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $423.62 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $57.75. About 52,377 shares traded. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) has risen 29.28% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BSTC News: 09/05/2018 – BIOSPECIFICS – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, CO HAD CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND INVESTMENTS OF $64.2 MLN, COMPARED TO $65.1 MLN AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 22/04/2018 – DJ BioSpecifics Technologies Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BSTC); 13/03/2018 – BIOSPECIFICS COMMENTS ON CCH TRIAL TREATING UTERINE FIBROIDS; 11/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Talend S.A, Chipmos Technologies, POSCO, Horizon Pharma Public, BioSpecifics Technologi; 24/04/2018 – BioSpecifics Short-Interest Ratio Rises 46% to 9 Days; 12/03/2018 BioSpecifics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – BioSpecifics Technologies Corp; 12/03/2018 – BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. Announces Presentation of Interim Data from Phase 1 Study of CCH for the Treatment of Uterine F; 13/03/2018 – BIOSPECIFICS: CCH INTERIM PHASE 1 SHOWED SAFETY, EFFECTIVENESS; 23/04/2018 – PALADIN LABS XIAFLEX NEW INDICATION FOR PEYRONIE’S DISEASE

Benin Management Corp decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 19.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benin Management Corp sold 14,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 57,345 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.95M, down from 71,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benin Management Corp who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $391.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $174.06. About 12.81 million shares traded or 87.91% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – VISA INC – INCREASED FISCAL FULL-YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK BASED ON STRONG PERFORMANCE IN THE FIRST HALF; 17/04/2018 – Zlatan Ibrahimović Joins Visa Ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™; 26/04/2018 – Former Visa AP President and UnionPay Executive David Lee Joins Red Dot Payment; 26/03/2018 – ERDOGAN: EU SHOULD TAKE STEPS ON TRAVEL VISA FOR TURKS SOONEST; 05/05/2018 – Buffett: Should Have Bought More Mastercard, Visa — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 09/05/2018 – Visa CEO Alfred Kelly to Meet With Female Executives Thursday to Discuss Concerns; 25/04/2018 – VISA – HAVE APPLICATION IN TO BECOME INTERNATIONAL PAYMENT PROVIDER IN CHINA; HOPING CHINESE GOVT LOOK FAVOURABLY UPON APPLICATION – CONF CALL; 25/04/2018 – VISA SEES YEAR ANNUAL NET REV. GROWTH AT LOW DOUBLE-DIGITS; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Net $2.6B; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Rev $5.1B

Benin Management Corp, which manages about $278.88M and $233.57 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Koninklijke Philips N V (NYSE:PHG) by 20,000 shares to 60,000 shares, valued at $2.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.22B for 30.43 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barclays Public Limited Com accumulated 3.84M shares. Cypress Cap Group holds 3.66% or 106,853 shares. Mngmt Va holds 2.43% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 50,600 shares. Boys Arnold And holds 0.34% or 13,362 shares in its portfolio. Fort Washington Advisors Oh has 1.04% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Richard Bernstein Ltd Liability Company reported 17,623 shares. S&Co owns 6,057 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. New York-based Two Creeks Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 13.25% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Miura Global Mngmt Limited Co has 300,000 shares for 8.43% of their portfolio. Next Financial Grp Inc reported 13,571 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Agf Invs stated it has 0.62% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Rbf Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 95,000 shares. C M Bidwell Ltd reported 0.24% stake. 1,756 are held by Peavine Llc. Prio Wealth Partnership reported 14,167 shares.

Matarin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $198.00 million and $1.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in La (NYSE:LZB) by 27,129 shares to 288,297 shares, valued at $8.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 10,483 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,388 shares, and cut its stake in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM).

