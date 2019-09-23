Matarin Capital Management Increased Holding in Usana Health Sciences (USNA); As Saratoga Invt (SAR) Stock Declined, Black Diamond Capital Management Has Boosted by $433,440 Its Holding

Matarin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Usana Health Sciences Inc (USNA) by 9.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matarin Capital Management Llc bought 12,804 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.50% . The institutional investor held 151,772 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.06 million, up from 138,968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matarin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Usana Health Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $68.31. About 57,552 shares traded. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) has declined 48.43% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.43% the S&P500. Some Historical USNA News: 24/04/2018 – USANA Health Sciences Raises 2018 View To EPS $4.25-EPS $4.55; 24/04/2018 – USANA Health Sciences Reports Record First Quarter 2018 Net Sales and Increases 2018 Outlook; 24/04/2018 – USANA HEALTH – EARNINGS FROM OPERATIONS FOR QTR BENEFITED FROM DELAY IN PLANNED INVESTMENTS THAT WILL BE IMPLEMENTED DURING REMAINDER OF 2018; 25/05/2018 – USANA expands research and development team to increase focus on clinical studies; 21/04/2018 – DJ USANA Health Sciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USNA); 24/04/2018 – USANA HEALTH SCIENCES INC USNA.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.13 BLN TO $1.17 BLN; 24/04/2018 – USANA HEALTH 1Q EPS $1.19, EST. $1.05 (2 EST.); 25/05/2018 – USANA REORGANIZES RESEARCH & DEVELOPMENT DEPARTMENT; 21/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within The Andersons, Ferroglobe, Paylocity Holding, USANA Health; 04/05/2018 – USANA-Sponsored, The Dr. Oz Show Wins Daytime Emmy® for Outstanding Informative Talk Show

Black Diamond Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Saratoga Invt Corp (SAR) by 2.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Diamond Capital Management Llc bought 18,060 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The hedge fund held 830,530 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.51M, up from 812,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Saratoga Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.64 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $24.52. About 60,217 shares traded. Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) has risen 4.22% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SAR News: 02/04/2018 – Grayscale Investments, LLC Announces Abandonment of Bitcoin Segwit2X; 07/03/2018 – KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV PHG.AS ANNOUNCES INTEGRATION OF PHILIPS INTELLIVUE GUARDIAN INTO GENERAL CARE UNITS OF SARATOGA HOSPITAL; 07/03/2018 SARATOGA HOSPITAL PARTNERS W/ PHILIPS; 18/03/2018 – WNYT: Sources: Six arrested in connection to Saratoga Co. drug dealing ring; 30/05/2018 – Saratoga Investment Raises Dividend to 51c Vs. 50c; 18/05/2018 – Sandestin Investments Taps Highgate to Manage New Hotel; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Saratoga Springs, UT’s 2018 Sewer Rev Bnds ‘A+’; 28/03/2018 – NYSERDA: Albany and Saratoga Counties Announce Multi-Million Dollar Infrastructure Partnership; 11/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: National Park Week at Saratoga; 15/05/2018 – FirstLight’s Services Enhance Connectivity for Saratoga Springs School District

Matarin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $198.00 million and $1.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eplus Inc (NASDAQ:PLUS) by 21,436 shares to 17,133 shares, valued at $1.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 4,831 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,645 shares, and cut its stake in Fednat Holding Co.

More notable recent USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Lawsuit for Investors in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) shares announced by Shareholders Foundation – GlobeNewswire” on February 22, 2017, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “USANA Health Sciences Inc (USNA) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “USANA Q2 sales down 15%, earnings down 36% due to China headwinds – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “USANA Health Sciences Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “USANA Health Q4 sales up 10%; non-GAAP earnings up 20% – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 05, 2019.