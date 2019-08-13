Matarin Capital Management Holds Position in Fossil Group (FOSL); As Cathay Gen Bancorp (CATY) Shares Rose, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has Cut Its Stake by $6.61 Million

Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Cathay Gen Bancorp (CATY) by 5.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp sold 200,427 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.75% . The institutional investor held 3.55M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $120.21 million, down from 3.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp who had been investing in Cathay Gen Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $34.14. About 419,953 shares traded or 4.60% up from the average. Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) has declined 10.81% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.81% the S&P500.

Matarin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Fossil Group Inc (FOSL) by 3.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matarin Capital Management Llc bought 24,359 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.22% . The institutional investor held 681,598 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.35M, up from 657,239 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matarin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fossil Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $492.10 million market cap company. The stock decreased 6.43% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $9.75. About 2.00 million shares traded or 73.72% up from the average. Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) has declined 56.02% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.02% the S&P500. Some Historical FOSL News: 08/05/2018 – FOSSIL GROUP INC – SEES FISCAL 2018 RESTRUCTURING CHARGES OF APPROXIMATELY $55 MLN; 25/04/2018 – FOSSIL GROUP INC FOSL.O – FOSSIL GROUP, INC. AND PUMA SE SIGNED A GLOBAL LICENSE PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT; 08/05/2018 – Fossil Group Provides 2Q Guidance and Updates Fiscal 2018 Guidance; 08/05/2018 – Fossil 1Q Loss $48.3M; 08/05/2018 – Fossil Group Sees 2Q Loss Before Income Taxes of $50M to Loss $30M; 24/05/2018 – Mark R. Belgya Elected to Fossil Group, Inc. Board of Directors; 08/05/2018 – FOSSIL 1Q LOSS/SHR 99C; 08/05/2018 – Fossil Group Sees 2018 Net Sales in Down 12% to Down 5%; 08/05/2018 – Fossil Group Sees 2018 Restructuring Charges of About $55 M; 24/05/2018 – Fossil Group Announces Election of Mark Belgya to Board of Directors

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 23 investors sold FOSL shares while 46 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 52.80 million shares or 4.22% more from 50.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Public Employees Retirement Systems owns 213,312 shares. D E Shaw And holds 1.25M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Piedmont Inv Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL). Menta Limited holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) for 11,025 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc reported 279,216 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership reported 0.01% in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL). The New York-based Element Capital Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.01% in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL). Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL). Pinebridge LP holds 0.01% in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) or 49,150 shares. Moreover, Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) for 193,231 shares. Ameritas Ptnrs Inc owns 3,623 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 79,668 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv reported 0% of its portfolio in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL). Quantitative Investment Lc reported 82,700 shares. Moreover, Tiaa Cref Inv Management Ltd Com has 0% invested in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL).

Matarin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $198.00 million and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verisign Inc (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 3,344 shares to 29,452 shares, valued at $5.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tcf Financial Corp (NYSE:TCB) by 450,132 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,509 shares, and cut its stake in La (NYSE:LZB).

Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp, which manages about $251.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nextgen Healthcare Inc by 47,256 shares to 2.46M shares, valued at $41.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in M & T Bk Corp (NYSE:MTB) by 49,081 shares in the quarter, for a total of 795,595 shares, and has risen its stake in Dte Energy Co (NYSE:DTE).