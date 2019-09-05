Matarin Capital Management Holds Holding in Healthstream (HSTM); As Morgan Stanley (MS) Shares Declined, Insight 2811 Increased Stake

Matarin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Healthstream Inc (HSTM) by 347.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matarin Capital Management Llc bought 58,079 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The institutional investor held 74,777 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.10M, up from 16,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matarin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Healthstream Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $860.51M market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $25.53. About 75,073 shares traded. HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) has risen 2.50% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.50% the S&P500. Some Historical HSTM News: 30/04/2018 – HealthStream 1Q Rev $54.9M; 09/05/2018 – Former Strategic Account Executive for HealthStream Joins CTI as Executive Director; 16/05/2018 – HEALTHSTREAM NAMES COO J. EDWARD PEARSON PRESIDENT; 21/04/2018 – DJ HealthStream Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HSTM); 25/05/2018 – HealthStream to Continue Holding Annual Advisory Say-on-Pay Shareholder Vote; 30/04/2018 – HEALTHSTREAM 1Q EPS CONT OPS 11C, EST. 6C; 16/05/2018 – HealthStream’s Robert Frist Will Remain CEO and Chairman; 30/04/2018 – HealthStream 1Q EPS 74c; 30/04/2018 – HEALTHSTREAM 1Q REV. $54.9M, EST. $55.9M; 29/03/2018 HealthStream Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Insight 2811 Inc increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 100.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Insight 2811 Inc bought 7,983 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The hedge fund held 15,961 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $674,000, up from 7,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Insight 2811 Inc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.55% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $42.59. About 4.58M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 17/04/2018 – VizExplorer Announces Strategic Investment by Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital; 19/03/2018 – NASPERS LTD NPNJn.J : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 5200 RAND FROM 4900 RAND; 10/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY: 95% INVESTORS WERE OVERWEIGHT RUB INTO SELL-OFF; 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley Says Investment Bank Pipeline Is Healthy: TOPLive; 05/03/2018 – FAURECIA EPED.PA : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 55 FROM EUR 53; 10/05/2018 – TAKEAWAY.COM NV TKWY.AS – MORGAN STANLEY & CO. INTERNATIONAL PLC IS ACTING AS SOLE BOOKRUNNER FOR THE ACCELERATED BOOKBUILD OFFERING; 22/03/2018 – CREDIT SUISSE CEO CSGN.S SAYS WON’T SEE LARGE FURTHER COST CUTS AFTER RESTRUCTURING PROGRAMME COMPLETED – MORGAN STANLEY CONFERENCE; 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley 1Q Asset Mgmt Net Rev $3.19B; 04/05/2018 – Alta Mesa to Participate in Stack Panel Discussion at Morgan Stanley Energy Conference; 10/04/2018 – Croatia picks Morgan Stanley-led consortium as adviser in INA share buyback

Since May 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $531,407 activity. 15,000 HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) shares with value of $388,500 were sold by REBROVICK LINDA.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.54, from 1.7 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 8 investors sold HSTM shares while 49 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 22.95 million shares or 1.24% less from 23.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Communications holds 19,203 shares. Moreover, Pembroke Management Ltd has 2.76% invested in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) for 911,028 shares. Meeder Asset has 0% invested in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) for 1,175 shares. Jpmorgan Chase accumulated 134,010 shares or 0% of the stock. Secor Cap Advsrs Limited Partnership stated it has 76,332 shares. Citigroup Inc owns 20,205 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement reported 39,957 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Aqr Cap Mngmt Lc owns 244,864 shares. Riverbridge Prns Ltd holds 0.5% or 913,230 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has 19,520 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 649 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc invested in 0.01% or 7,419 shares. Loomis Sayles & Ltd Partnership owns 957 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 81,440 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Shell Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% or 24,230 shares in its portfolio.

Matarin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $198.00M and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Preferred Bank/Los Angeles (NASDAQ:PFBC) by 70,281 shares to 17,268 shares, valued at $777,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 8,751 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 178,389 shares, and cut its stake in Nelnet Inc (NYSE:NNI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Quebec – Canada-based Pub Sector Pension Inv Board has invested 0.04% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Baxter Bros reported 0.48% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Ltd invested 0.09% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Regent Investment Management Limited holds 1.13% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 80,440 shares. Blackrock Inc owns 99.00 million shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Jane Street Gp Limited Com stated it has 0.02% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Centurylink Inv Management holds 25,237 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Diamond Hill Cap Mngmt holds 5.55M shares. Pinnacle has invested 0.17% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Moreover, Davidson Investment Advsrs has 0.67% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Wetherby Asset Mngmt invested in 25,334 shares or 0.13% of the stock. First Interstate Bank & Trust holds 9,311 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 610 shares in its portfolio. Caxton Assocs LP reported 0.18% stake. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership, New York-based fund reported 3.63 million shares.