Matarin Capital Management Holding in Piper Jaffray Cos (PJC) Has Raised as Stock Value Declined; Sandy Spring Bank Has Lowered Diageo Plc Adr (DEO) Holding by $589,897; Valuation Declined

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its stake in Diageo Plc Adr (DEO) by 5.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandy Spring Bank sold 3,619 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 57,317 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.38 million, down from 60,936 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandy Spring Bank who had been investing in Diageo Plc Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $163.72. About 342,293 shares traded or 6.40% up from the average. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 27/03/2018 – Veon’s CEO resigns, chairwoman to take over temporarily, COO named; 21/05/2018 – Diageo Brands Awarded Top Honors for Exceptional Quality and Craftsmanship at 18th Annual San Francisco World Spirits Competition; 08/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: Diageo USVI Signs Statement of Support for Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve; 16/04/2018 – Diageo to pour £150m into Scotch whisky tourism; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L – PROCEEDS FROM THIS ISSUANCE WILL BE USED FOR GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES; 10/05/2018 – George Dickel Tennessee Whisky Releases New TABASCO® Brand Barrel Finish – A Partnership Made In The South; 15/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Diageo $Benchmark; 2Y, 2Y FRN, 5Y, 10Y; 16/04/2018 – Diageo to Invest GBP150 Million in Visitor Attraction; 16/04/2018 – Diageo to spend £150m upgrading Scotch tourist attractions; 12/04/2018 – Diageo’s East African Breweries aims to tap rising spirits demand in Kenya

Matarin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Piper Jaffray Cos (PJC) by 7.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matarin Capital Management Llc bought 9,627 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.60% . The institutional investor held 140,157 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.21M, up from 130,530 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matarin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Piper Jaffray Cos for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $72.73. About 87,738 shares traded. Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) has risen 1.69% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PJC News: 27/03/2018 – Accord Project Announces New Members in Major International Law Firms Ashurst, DLA Piper, Fasken, Orrick and Simmons & Simmons; 27/03/2018 – Fungus Kills Bed Bugs – First Used in Oklahoma by Pied Piper; 31/05/2018 – Incyte Coverage Assumed by PiperJaffray at Overweight; 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Airworthiness Directives; Piper Aircraft, Inc; 21/03/2018 – GenNx360 Capital Partners Announces Acquisition of CRS Temporary Housing; 28/03/2018 – Review: A Blistering Billie Piper Unravels Brilliantly in `Yerma’; 26/04/2018 – JEAN COUTU GROUP PJC INC – DIRECTORS HAS DECLARED A DIVIDEND OF $0.0557 PER SHARE; 31/05/2018 – bluebird bio Coverage Assumed by PiperJaffray at Overweight; 05/03/2018 VALEANT: PIPER SAYS INSUFFICIENT DIFFERENTIATION, AVAILABILITY OF GENERICS, BRAND COMPETITION, HEAVY PAYER CONTRACTING RENDER LONGER-TERM TARGETS UNREALISTIC; 31/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Coverage Assumed by PiperJaffray at Overweight

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.65, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold PJC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 10.68 million shares or 2.30% less from 10.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers & Merchants Invests holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) for 2,090 shares. 91,100 were accumulated by Bridgeway Capital. Panagora Asset Management holds 0.05% or 153,564 shares. Ellington Gru Limited Com reported 7,400 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Arizona State Retirement accumulated 22,581 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Aperio Grp Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC). Moreover, Price T Rowe Assoc Incorporated Md has 0% invested in Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC). Art Advisors Ltd Liability Co holds 0.03% or 6,115 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp invested in 618,359 shares. Hartline Inv Corporation stated it has 50,000 shares. Lenox Wealth Inc owns 1 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 188,706 shares or 0% of the stock. Toronto Dominion Retail Bank reported 0% in Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 22,100 shares. Jefferies Gp Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 17,200 shares in its portfolio.

Matarin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $198.00 million and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Usana Health Sciences Inc (NYSE:USNA) by 3,743 shares to 138,968 shares, valued at $11.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM) by 15,418 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,432 shares, and cut its stake in Pc Connection Inc (NASDAQ:PCCC).

