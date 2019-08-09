Matarin Capital Management Has Upped Its Zix (ZIXI) Position; Ulta Salon Cosmetics & Fragrance (ULTA)’s Sentiment Is 1.32

Matarin Capital Management Llc increased Zix Corp (ZIXI) stake by 34.54% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Matarin Capital Management Llc acquired 110,446 shares as Zix Corp (ZIXI)’s stock rose 9.89%. The Matarin Capital Management Llc holds 430,200 shares with $2.96M value, up from 319,754 last quarter. Zix Corp now has $482.03M valuation. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $8.38. About 537,310 shares traded. Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) has risen 70.60% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ZIXI News: 21/03/2018 New ZixCorp Channel with Progress Distribution and Proact IT Group AB to Help UK and European Enterprises Comply with New GDPR Rules; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees FY18 Adj EPS 30c; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees FY18 EPS 15c-EPS 16c; 22/05/2018 – Zix Sets May 2018 Financial Conference Schedule; 03/04/2018 – Zix Acquires Seattle-Based Erado To Expand Its Unified Archiving, EDiscovery And Compliance Solutions; 23/05/2018 – Zix at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees FY18 Rev $69M-$70.5M; 02/05/2018 – Zix 1Q EPS 4c; 02/05/2018 – Zix 1Q Adj EPS 8c; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees 2Q Adj EPS 7c

More notable recent Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Monday Option Activity: ZIXI, GLNG, BAC – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Zix (ZIXI) Q2 Beats Earnings and Revenue Estimates (Revised) – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Zix (ZIXI) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “35 Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “How The Pieces Add Up: CIBR Headed For $32 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Matarin Capital Management Llc decreased Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) stake by 505,385 shares to 244,561 valued at $5.37 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) stake by 58,000 shares and now owns 231,895 shares. Eplus Inc (NASDAQ:PLUS) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 12 investors sold ZIXI shares while 44 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 36.10 million shares or 3.36% less from 37.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Capital Ltd Liability (Trc) holds 0% or 1,099 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Mackay Shields Ltd has invested 0.01% in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 626,855 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) for 48,776 shares. Parametric Port Associates Ltd holds 64,989 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ranger Investment Mngmt L P, Texas-based fund reported 489,506 shares. Secor Cap Advisors LP has invested 0.02% in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). Us State Bank De has invested 0% of its portfolio in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0.01% in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). Sei Invests Com reported 13,294 shares. Fosun Limited holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) for 17,000 shares. Glenmede Trust Na owns 1,729 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 10,737 are owned by Credit Suisse Ag. Mirador Capital Ptnrs LP invested in 25,800 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Acadian Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI).

Among 2 analysts covering Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Zix Corporation has $1100 highest and $10 lowest target. $10.50’s average target is 25.30% above currents $8.38 stock price. Zix Corporation had 7 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

More notable recent Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Is Ulta Beauty, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ULTA) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Oversold Conditions For Ulta Beauty (ULTA) – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: GDOT, ULTA, DDD – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “ULTA August 30th Options Begin Trading – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why the Earnings Surprise Streak Could Continue for Ulta (ULTA) – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp holds 5.46% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. for 231,878 shares. Wedgewood Partners Inc owns 210,774 shares or 5.37% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bender Robert & Associates has 4.73% invested in the company for 27,665 shares. The New York-based Riverpark Advisors Llc has invested 3.84% in the stock. Scholtz & Company Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 15,913 shares.

The stock increased 2.72% or $9.36 during the last trading session, reaching $353.04. About 588,157 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) has risen 43.41% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 13/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC ULTA.O : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $245 TARGET PRICE; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before May 1st; 15/03/2018 – The Better Skin Co. Launches in Ulta Beauty Nationwide; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – COMPANY ISSUES ONE-TIME BONUSES FOR HOURLY ASSOCIATES; 20/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of; 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadlin; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY: ISSUES ONE-TIME BONUSES FOR HOURLY ASSOCIATES; 05/04/2018 – Companies including Ulta, Warby Parker and Target are opening stores, but not enough to fill every gap; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta Beauty, Inc; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $375 MLN IN FISCAL 2018