Matarin Capital Management Has Upped Home Bancshares (HOMB) Position By $677,711; Centurylink (CTL) Shorts Increased By 6.49%

Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) had an increase of 6.49% in short interest. CTL’s SI was 105.34 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 6.49% from 98.92 million shares previously. With 13.02 million avg volume, 8 days are for Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)’s short sellers to cover CTL’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $12.39. About 9.61 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 03/05/2018 – CenturyLink to participate in J.P. Morgan investor conference; 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink is the first to secure all certifications for Cisco Powered cloud and managed DNA services worldwide; 26/04/2018 – Globalstar Buyout Alert – National Securities Law Firm Seeks Higher Price for Globalstar Shareholders in Connection with Proposed Buyout, and Encourages Shareholders to Contact Law Firm Tripp Levy PLLC for More Information; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink Chief Operating Officer Jeff Storey Will Become CenturyLink’s CEO and Pres; 23/05/2018 – CenturyLink declares quarterly cash dividend; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR – UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER, THERMO COMPANIES EXPECTS TO INITIATE A RIGHTS OFFERING OF UP TO $100 MLN FOR MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS; 08/03/2018 – CenturyLink expands Unified Communications and Collaboration service offerings with Cisco Spark, earns Cisco Powered Cisco Spark Service Provider designation; 14/05/2018 – Frost & Sullivan recognizes CenturyLink with the 2018 Latin American Enterprise Services Provider Company of the Year Award; 06/03/2018 CenturyLink CEO Glen Post To Retire In May Effective On Date Of CenturyLink’s 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 29/03/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LIMITED REPORTS 9.7 PCT STAKE IN CENTURYLINK INC AS OF MARCH 27, 2018 – SEC FILING

Matarin Capital Management Llc increased Home Bancshares Inc (HOMB) stake by 36.87% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Matarin Capital Management Llc acquired 35,669 shares as Home Bancshares Inc (HOMB)’s stock rose 3.80%. The Matarin Capital Management Llc holds 132,409 shares with $2.55M value, up from 96,740 last quarter. Home Bancshares Inc now has $3.17 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $18.94. About 270,624 shares traded. Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOMB) has declined 15.62% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.62% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 15 investors sold HOMB shares while 76 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 106.04 million shares or 0.08% less from 106.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sei reported 0.02% in Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:Conway, AR). Dupont Cap Corp stated it has 0.01% in Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:Conway, AR). 596,402 are held by Pnc Financial Group. Huntington National Bank holds 0% or 825 shares in its portfolio. Olstein Cap Management Limited Partnership stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:Conway, AR). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 26,800 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Hightower Advsr Lc invested 0% in Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:Conway, AR). D E Shaw And Inc owns 51,475 shares. Stephens Ar stated it has 0.13% in Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:Conway, AR). 238,957 are held by California State Teachers Retirement Sys. First Heartland Consultants accumulated 12,578 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 104,895 shares. 223,356 are owned by Stifel. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability owns 48,205 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & Company holds 0% or 791,438 shares.

Matarin Capital Management Llc decreased Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) stake by 44,809 shares to 209,743 valued at $4.43M in 2019Q2. It also reduced America’s Car (NASDAQ:CRMT) stake by 37,889 shares and now owns 43,552 shares. Aaron’s Inc (NYSE:AAN) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 63 investors sold CenturyLink, Inc. shares while 170 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 776.49 million shares or 13.47% less from 897.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Credit Agricole S A holds 6 shares. 154,369 are owned by Amalgamated Natl Bank. State Street invested in 0.05% or 58.83M shares. 18 are held by Hudock Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company. Rhumbline Advisers reported 1.55M shares stake. Finance Mgmt Professionals reported 47 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman Company has 0% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested in 1.45M shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Incorporated Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 16,680 shares. Milestone Group Inc Inc owns 0.04% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 25,441 shares. First Republic Invest Management owns 0% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 66,355 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc holds 111.08M shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Park Circle stated it has 1.22% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 1.32M shares. Korea Corporation has 0.02% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 477,100 shares.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.35 million activity. Another trade for 15,000 shares valued at $147,155 was made by Dev Indraneel on Thursday, May 23. Shares for $109,192 were bought by PERRY HARVEY P on Wednesday, May 15. The insider GLENN T MICHAEL bought 20,000 shares worth $196,600. 50,000 shares valued at $491,480 were bought by STOREY JEFFREY K on Thursday, May 23. CLONTZ STEVEN T had bought 37,000 shares worth $404,250 on Friday, May 10.

CenturyLink, Inc. provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $13.52 billion. It operates through two divisions, Business and Consumer. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers broadband services, which allow clients to connect to the Internet through their existing telephone lines or fiber-optic cables; multi-protocol label switching, a data networking technology to support real-time voice and video; and private line services for the transmission of data between sites.