Matarin Capital Management Has Trimmed Nic (EGOV) Stake by $2.61 Million as Stock Declined; As Owens Ill (OI) Market Value Declined, Clark Estates Cut by $12.60 Million Its Position

Matarin Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Nic Inc (EGOV) by 18.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matarin Capital Management Llc sold 153,684 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.24% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 684,938 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.71M, down from 838,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matarin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nic Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.01% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $18.44. About 485,232 shares traded or 32.43% up from the average. NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) has risen 5.79% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical EGOV News: 01/05/2018 – Arkansas Launches Redesigned Arkansas.gov Website; 10/04/2018 – NIC Honored Among Best in Interactive Media for Work with Government Partners; 21/04/2018 – DJ NIC Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EGOV); 05/03/2018 DECIMAL SOFTWARE LTD DSX.AX – DAMON WATKINS SUCCEEDS NIC POLLOCK AS CEO; 07/05/2018 – NIC Autotec Reports Full-Year Group Earnings Results; 20/03/2018 – Netronome to Develop SmartNIC Solutions based on OCP v3.0 NIC Specification for Qualcomm Centriq 2400 OCP Servers; 16/04/2018 – Colorado Empowered Learning’s Website Keeps Users Current on Blended Learning; 22/05/2018 – Summer is Coming: Alabama Residents Can Plan Ahead Using the State’s Online Re; 25/05/2018 – Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs Memorial Day Remembrance; 26/04/2018 – NIC’s Gov2Go Platform Named a Finalist for the ACT-IAC Igniting Innovation Awards

Clark Estates Inc decreased its stake in Owens Ill Inc (OI) by 70% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Estates Inc sold 700,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.21% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 300,000 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.69M, down from 1.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Estates Inc who had been investing in Owens Ill Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $17.7. About 705,658 shares traded. Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) has declined 6.79% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.22% the S&P500. Some Historical OI News: 06/03/2018 Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Owens-Illinois, Inc. (OI) Investors; 16/05/2018 – OWENS ILLINOIS SEES CHARGE ABOUT $40M IN 2Q ON PLANT CLOSING; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 75C, EST. 76C; 24/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS GROUP, INC. ANNOUNCES THE FILING OF A QUARTERLY REPORT ON FORM 10-Q DATED APRIL 24, 2018; 09/03/2018 – Officer Connors Disposes 523 Of Owens-Illinois Inc; 30/04/2018 – Atlantic Investment Management, Inc. Reports 5.1% Stake In Owens-Illinois; 16/05/2018 – O-l Announces Plant Closure in Atlanta; 16/05/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – APPROXIMATELY 250 PEOPLE WILL BE IMPACTED IN ATLANTA PLANT CLOSURE; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – COMPANY IS MAINTAINING ITS ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR EARNINGS AND CASH FLOW; 06/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Owens-Illinois, Inc. (Ol) Investors

Clark Estates Inc, which manages about $645.69 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tupperware Brands Corp (NYSE:TUP) by 30,000 shares to 116,000 shares, valued at $2.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 12,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 131,340 shares, and has risen its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

More notable recent Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About AVX Corporation (AVX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Comfort Systems USA Inc (FIX) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Much Are Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Announces Closing of VEN Bakken Acquisition, Acquired Assets Outperforming Prior Expectations – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Owens-Illinois Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold OI shares while 102 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 135.71 million shares or 3.73% less from 140.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Convergence Invest Ptnrs Ltd Com has invested 0.28% in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board owns 29,752 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cumberland Ptnrs Ltd holds 544,150 shares or 1.04% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 90,085 shares in its portfolio. First Ltd Partnership invested in 0.01% or 179,228 shares. Parkside Bancorp And Tru accumulated 1,490 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Advisory Service Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). First Manhattan has 0% invested in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) for 2,800 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 372,894 shares. Marshall Wace Llp reported 19 shares stake. Tarbox Family Office Inc has 0% invested in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) for 24 shares. Foundry Prtnrs Ltd Com reported 572,442 shares stake. Private Mgmt Group Inc stated it has 2.39 million shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement System invested in 0.01% or 280,972 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Co holds 0% or 383,051 shares.

Matarin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $198.00M and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Innoviva Inc by 38,866 shares to 902,035 shares, valued at $12.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI) by 40,764 shares in the quarter, for a total of 426,699 shares, and has risen its stake in K12 Inc (NYSE:LRN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold EGOV shares while 51 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 55.17 million shares or 0.87% more from 54.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer accumulated 19,432 shares. Voloridge Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) or 22,731 shares. 61,652 are owned by Quantbot Limited Partnership. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Co accumulated 23,839 shares. Ubs Asset Americas reported 41,525 shares. Federated Invsts Inc Pa holds 1,718 shares. The United Kingdom-based Mondrian Investment Ptnrs Ltd has invested 0.14% in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% of its portfolio in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) for 14,829 shares. Morgan Stanley invested 0% of its portfolio in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.01% in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV). Public Sector Pension Investment Board holds 0.01% or 61,198 shares in its portfolio. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0% in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) or 19,054 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies holds 0.02% or 39,066 shares in its portfolio. Moody Comml Bank Division invested in 0% or 360 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 45,243 shares.