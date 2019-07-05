Matarin Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Zumiez (ZUMZ) Position by $493,176; Cortland Advisers Increased Its Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP) Position by $1.52 Million

Matarin Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Zumiez Inc (ZUMZ) by 3.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matarin Capital Management Llc sold 20,549 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.96% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 512,427 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.75M, down from 532,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matarin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zumiez Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $665.15M market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $25.84. About 62,676 shares traded. Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) has declined 7.12% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ZUMZ News: 11/04/2018 – ZUMIEZ MARCH COMP SALES UP 12.6%, RETAIL METRICS EST. UP 4.2%; 09/05/2018 – ZUMIEZ INC ZUMZ.O APRIL SALES $58.6 MLN; 09/05/2018 – ZUMIEZ INC ZUMZ.O APRIL SAME STORE SALES ROSE 1.7 PCT; 11/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: BBBY, ZUMZ, AWK & more; 15/03/2018 – ZUMIEZ 4Q EPS 80C, EST. 90C; 11/04/2018 – ZUMIEZ MONTH COMP SALES UP 12.6% :ZUMZ US; 09/05/2018 – ZUMIEZ MONTH COMP SALES UP 1.7% :ZUMZ US; 24/05/2018 – Zumiez Inc. to Broadcast Review of First Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Results Over the Internet; 11/04/2018 – Zumiez March Net Sales Up 14.7% to $82.3 Million; 11/04/2018 – ZUMIEZ REPORTS MARCH COMP SALES UP 12.6%

Cortland Advisers Llc increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp (MMP) by 9.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc bought 25,282 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 282,703 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.14 million, up from 257,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $64.81. About 80,952 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 10.94% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Adj EPS 98c; 15/03/2018 – Magellan Midstream Does Not Expect Material Impact from Recent FERC Ruling on Income Tax Allowance; 12/04/2018 – BridgeTex crude pipeline cancels low spot rate as demand rises; 02/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Increases Scope and Extends Open Season for Potential Expansion of Western Leg of Texas Refined Products Pip; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – INCREASES ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018 DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW TO $1.08 BLN; 02/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM BOOSTS SCOPE & EXTENDS OPEN SEASON; 23/05/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Mmp Resources Limited; 03/05/2018 – Crude volumes on Magellan’s Bridg; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Rev $678.8M; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DISTRIBUTION TO 93.75C

Analysts await Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.19 EPS, up 11.76% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.17 per share. ZUMZ’s profit will be $4.89M for 34.00 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual EPS reported by Zumiez Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 533.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold ZUMZ shares while 48 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 20.57 million shares or 1.77% more from 20.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0% in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) or 19,534 shares. Moreover, Los Angeles Cap Management & Equity Rech has 0.01% invested in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) for 62,800 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag holds 229,923 shares. 7,773 were accumulated by Metropolitan Life Ins Communication New York. Cambridge Inv Advisors accumulated 33,140 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas has 69,000 shares. Tiaa Cref Management Limited has 0% invested in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ). Sei Investments invested in 0% or 12,056 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Incorporated reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ). Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 13,877 shares. Tudor Inv Corp Et Al, Connecticut-based fund reported 34,063 shares. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio invested in 0% or 32,392 shares. Strs Ohio has 26,800 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Management Limited Liability Company has 537 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Arizona State Retirement has 0.01% invested in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) for 29,145 shares.

Matarin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $198.00M and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zix Corp (NASDAQ:ZIXI) by 110,446 shares to 430,200 shares, valued at $2.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Corvel Corp (NASDAQ:CRVL) by 6,929 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,080 shares, and has risen its stake in Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Epoch Inv Prns holds 0.4% or 1.51M shares. Murphy Cap Mngmt owns 28,392 shares. Verity Verity Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.66% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). 3,398 were accumulated by Fernwood Investment Lc. Westpac owns 91,109 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. The Maryland-based Wagner Bowman Management has invested 0.07% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Williams Jones & Assocs holds 0.38% or 286,822 shares. Cobblestone Capital Limited holds 6,310 shares. 3,347 are owned by Mcf Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp. Holderness Invs Company reported 0.29% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Mengis Cap Mgmt Inc invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Godsey Gibb Associate holds 0.04% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) or 4,600 shares. The Texas-based Salient Capital Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.8% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Ghp Invest Advsrs stated it has 15,651 shares. Notis holds 0.47% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) or 16,175 shares.