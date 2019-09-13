Matarin Capital Management Has Raised Its Fossil Group (FOSL) Holding by $842,996; Stock Declined; As Nextera Energy (NEE) Market Valuation Rose, Peregrine Asset Advisers Upped Its Position

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc increased its stake in Nextera Energy (NEE) by 43.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc bought 14,093 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 46,750 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.58M, up from 32,657 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $218.49. About 959,432 shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 27/04/2018 – Xcel Energy: Gained Approval to Enter Into Contract With NextEra Energy Resources to Purchase 230 Megawatts of Wind Energy Through a Long-Term Contract; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to Buy Southern Co. Florida Utilities for $5.1 Billion; 12/04/2018 – NEXTERA RESTARTS ST. LUCIE 1 REACTOR, OUTPUT AT 30% POWER: NRC; 30/03/2018 – NextEra to Buy Solar Panels Made in U.S. by China’s JinkoSolar; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Sells Renewable Plants to Canada Pension Plan (Correct); 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Raises 2021 View To Adj EPS $9.40-Adj EPS $9.95; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY SEES FY ADJ EPS $7.45 TO $7.95, EST. $7.73; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Ratings for NextEra and FPL; Outlook Stable; 23/03/2018 – U.S. withdraws from wind energy power line project; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy To Buy Some Of Southern Co.’s Florida Assets In A Deal Valued At $6.5 Billion — MarketWatch

Matarin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Fossil Group Inc (FOSL) by 11.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matarin Capital Management Llc bought 76,636 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.22% . The institutional investor held 758,234 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.72 million, up from 681,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matarin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fossil Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $667.24 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $13.22. About 373,562 shares traded. Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) has declined 56.02% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.02% the S&P500. Some Historical FOSL News: 14/05/2018 – Pacifica Capital Investments LLC Exits Position in Fossil; 08/05/2018 – FOSSIL GROUP INC – SEES FISCAL 2018 RESTRUCTURING CHARGES OF APPROXIMATELY $55 MLN; 15/05/2018 – D E Shaw Buys New 1.8% Position in Fossil; 08/05/2018 – Fossil 1Q Loss $48.3M; 15/05/2018 – Scge Management Buys New 1.3% Position in Fossil; 25/04/2018 – FOSSIL GROUP INC FOSL.O – AGREEMENT FOR DESIGN, DEVELOPMENT AND DISTRIBUTION OF PUMA WATCHES AND SMARTWATCHES THROUGH 2028; 14/03/2018 RIATA CAPITAL GROUP NAMES FOSSIL GROUP’S ERIC ANDERSON CEO; 24/05/2018 – Mark R. Belgya Elected to Fossil Group, Inc. Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – Puma Signs Partnership With Fossil Group for Watches; 24/05/2018 – Fossil Group Says With Belgya’s Election the Board Consists of Nine Members

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc, which manages about $266.46 million and $192.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 31,428 shares to 3,600 shares, valued at $303,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 6,901 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 676 shares, and cut its stake in Ecolab (NYSE:ECL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 42 investors sold NEE shares while 374 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 412 raised stakes. 346.38 million shares or 0.39% more from 345.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California-based Violich Capital Mngmt has invested 0.81% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Allstate owns 40,496 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl Inc reported 0.23% stake. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability Com owns 32,349 shares. Manufacturers Life The invested 0.17% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). 556,634 are owned by Regions Financial. 1832 Asset Mgmt Lp reported 561,913 shares. Pineno Levin Ford Asset Mngmt reported 34,763 shares stake. 12,809 are held by Coldstream Capital. Sns Financial Gru Lc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Mcmillion Mngmt reported 0.36% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Portland Global Lc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 1,063 shares. Bright Rock Capital Mngmt Ltd Co holds 2.29% or 35,000 shares. Beese Fulmer Investment holds 0.08% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 2,089 shares. The Illinois-based Chesley Taft And Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.37% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Matarin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $198.00M and $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Greenhill & Co Inc (NYSE:GHL) by 53,436 shares to 317,882 shares, valued at $4.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fednat Holding Co by 26,764 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,150 shares, and cut its stake in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 23 investors sold FOSL shares while 39 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 51.44 million shares or 2.59% less from 52.80 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Acadian Asset Lc holds 0.01% or 129,893 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup Inc reported 15,197 shares. Parkside Bankshares Trust reported 0% of its portfolio in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL). Meeder Asset Mgmt invested in 1,599 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Co accumulated 0% or 270,511 shares. Raymond James And Associates has invested 0% in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL). Riverhead Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 0% in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL). Pnc Inc has invested 0% in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL). Legal General Gp Public Limited invested 0% of its portfolio in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL). State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 0% or 82,381 shares. Mutual Of America Mngmt Lc stated it has 1,633 shares. Gsa Capital Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL). Ameriprise Financial invested in 517,371 shares. Merian Invsts (Uk) has 508,595 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 15,515 shares.

Since May 31, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.26 million activity. McKelvey Gregory A bought $2.01 million worth of Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) on Wednesday, August 21. Hart Darren E. had bought 20,000 shares worth $200,600 on Thursday, August 22.

