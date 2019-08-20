Matarin Capital Management Has Raised Its Encore Wire (WIRE) Position by $1.74 Million; Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company Has Cut Holding in Equity Lifestyle Pptys (ELS) as Market Valuation Rose

Matarin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Encore Wire Corp (WIRE) by 28.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matarin Capital Management Llc bought 30,517 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.90% . The institutional investor held 138,244 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.91 million, up from 107,727 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matarin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Encore Wire Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $54.2. About 47,628 shares traded. Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) has risen 17.60% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.60% the S&P500. Some Historical WIRE News: 09/04/2018 – ECS Awarded $17.5 Billion ENCORE lll IDIQ Contract Vehicle by DISA; 05/03/2018 SYNDAX PHARMACEUTICALS – PHASE 2 ENCORE 601 PD-(L)1 REFRACTORY MELANOMA COHORT DATA AND MELANOMA REGISTRATION STRATEGY DISCLOSURE FORTHCOMING IN 2Q18; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Encore Medical, Lp- Altivate Anatomic(TM) INSTRUMENTATION, PEGGED GLENOID TRIAL, SIZE 46mm, REF 804-07-460 Product Us; 09/03/2018 – Supergoop Gets Minority Investment From Encore Consumer; 01/05/2018 – Encore Wire 1Q EPS 54c; 27/03/2018 – REVA Announces First Implant of the Fantom Encore Bioresorbable Scaffold in Switzerland; 04/04/2018 – CONATUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ENCORE-LF FOR LIVER FUNCTION WITH TOP-LINE RESULTS EXPECTED IN SECOND HALF OF 2019; 15/03/2018 – MANTECH INTERNATIONAL – ENCORE lll HAS A POTENTIAL VALUE OF $17.5 BLN OVER 10-YEAR SPAN OF PROGRAM; 21/03/2018 – TRANSPORTATION SAFETY BOARD – DEPLOYING INVESTIGATORS AT NANAIMO AIRPORT IN BRITISH COLUMBIA AFTER INCIDENT ABOARD A WESTJET ENCORE FLIGHT; 09/04/2018 – ECS GETS $17.5B ENCORE III IDIQ CONTRACT VEHICLE BY DISA

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company decreased its stake in Equity Lifestyle Pptys Inc (ELS) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company sold 3,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% . The institutional investor held 3,280 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $375,000, down from 6,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company who had been investing in Equity Lifestyle Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $135.39. About 300,087 shares traded. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) has risen 38.41% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ELS News: 23/04/2018 – Equity Lifestyle 1Q Rev $246M; 23/04/2018 – Equity Lifestyle 1Q EPS 68c; 02/05/2018 – Monte Vista Village RV Resort Named 2018 Arizona ARVC ‘Mega Park of the Year’; 01/05/2018 – ELS Declares Second Quarter Dividends; 23/04/2018 – EQUITY LIFESTYLE 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR $1.04, EST. $1.04; 21/04/2018 DJ Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ELS); 24/05/2018 – Petite Retreats’ Tuxbury Tiny House Village Opens to Big Crowd; 15/05/2018 – Petite Retreats to Open Fourth Tiny House Village, First in Northeast; 23/04/2018 – Equity Lifestyle 1Q Net $60.2M

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company, which manages about $337.76M and $227.19M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 4,624 shares to 30,099 shares, valued at $2.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4,197 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,677 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold ELS shares while 85 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 80.77 million shares or 0.50% less from 81.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Bancorporation De, Minnesota-based fund reported 7,426 shares. Brown Advisory Inc reported 5,550 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sterling Cap Mgmt invested in 19,890 shares. Amalgamated Bankshares, New York-based fund reported 19,471 shares. Fdx Advsr reported 3,668 shares stake. Prudential Public Limited Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). Swiss Bancorporation invested in 155,400 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 74,309 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 11,938 are owned by Balyasny Asset Lc. Stephens Inc Ar stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). Walter Keenan Financial Consulting Mi Adv has 3,280 shares. 2,619 were accumulated by Raymond James Assocs. 14,000 are held by Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc. Renaissance Grp Incorporated Ltd has 2,062 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cim Limited owns 5,461 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.07 earnings per share, up 3.88% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.03 per share. ELS’s profit will be $97.41 million for 31.63 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual earnings per share reported by Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold WIRE shares while 44 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 18.33 million shares or 1.59% less from 18.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.01% invested in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) for 14,177 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd reported 10,538 shares stake. Pennsylvania holds 96,206 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited, Illinois-based fund reported 8,256 shares. Sei reported 0% of its portfolio in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE). Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) or 45,535 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company reported 14,191 shares. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio accumulated 15,185 shares or 0% of the stock. Ls Limited Liability Co holds 649 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Parametric Llc owns 63,655 shares. Tower Rech Capital Ltd (Trc) reported 113 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt Inc has 0.01% invested in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE). Prelude Cap Lc has 331 shares. Bluecrest Cap invested in 0.01% or 4,243 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) for 8,267 shares.

Matarin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $198.00M and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 8,751 shares to 178,389 shares, valued at $11.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Onespan Inc by 38,363 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,480 shares, and cut its stake in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD).