Matarin Capital Management Has Lifted Marcus & Millichap (MMI) Position by $1.30 Million; Adage Capital Partners Gp Lifted Its Stake in Cymabay Therapeutics (CBAY) by $3.44 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Matarin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Marcus & Millichap Inc (MMI) by 10.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matarin Capital Management Llc bought 32,512 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.90% . The institutional investor held 330,268 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.45 million, up from 297,756 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matarin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Marcus & Millichap Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $36.08. About 89,513 shares traded. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) has declined 16.92% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MMI News: 04/04/2018 – Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp.’s Proprietary Lending Partnerships Deliver Over $850 Million; 08/05/2018 – MARCUS & MILLICHAP TO BUY PINNACLE FINL GROUP; NO TERMS; 19/04/2018 – $64.8 Million Suburban Phoenix Multifamily Asset Sale Closed by IPA; 22/04/2018 – DJ Marcus & Millichap Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMI); 08/05/2018 – Marcus & Millichap 1Q EPS 46c; 07/03/2018 Marcus & Millichap Non-Deal Roadshow Set By JMP for Mar. 14; 12/03/2018 – Marcus & Millichap at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 08/05/2018 – Marcus & Millichap 1Q Rev $174.5M; 08/03/2018 – Marcus & Millichap 4Q Rev $202.8M; 25/04/2018 – Marcus & Millichap Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc increased its stake in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (CBAY) by 12.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc bought 264,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 49.67% . The hedge fund held 2.43M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.20 million, up from 2.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc who had been investing in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $403.93M market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $5.92. About 208,726 shares traded. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) has declined 43.20% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CBAY News: 19/03/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright; 24/05/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 28/03/2018 – #EASL2018 late breakers still embargoed for official press program $CBAY PPARδ Ph2 PBC $NVS FXR Ph2 PBC @NGMBio FGF19 Ph2 PSC $ALNY Givosiran in AIP; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC CBAY.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $16; 07/05/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – EXISTING CASH IS EXPECTED TO FUND CYMABAY’S CURRENT OPERATING PLAN INTO 2021; 18/05/2018 – HISTOINDEX, CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS IN NASH DRUG DEVELOPMENT PACT; 12/04/2018 – Companies that Stand to Benefit from the Biotech Market Bottoming; 18/05/2018 – Histolndex and CymaBay Therapeutics Team up to Advance NASH Drug Development; 08/05/2018 – CymaBay Therapeutics Announces the Initiation of a Phase 2b Study of Seladelpar in Patients with Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc, which manages about $39.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 275,846 shares to 259,898 shares, valued at $62.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chemours Co by 2.10 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 818,009 shares, and cut its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY).

Matarin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $198.00 million and $1.37B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 43,485 shares to 10,020 shares, valued at $1.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Science Applications Inte (NYSE:SAIC) by 4,064 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 152,962 shares, and cut its stake in Diodes Inc (NASDAQ:DIOD).