Matarin Capital Management Has Lifted Its Repligen (RGEN) Position; Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Stake Has Upped by Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc

Matarin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Repligen Corp (RGEN) by 437.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matarin Capital Management Llc bought 88,134 shares as the company’s stock rose 43.41% . The institutional investor held 108,280 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.31M, up from 20,146 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matarin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Repligen Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $77.54. About 623,850 shares traded. Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) has risen 101.69% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 101.69% the S&P500. Some Historical RGEN News: 08/05/2018 – Repligen 1Q Adj EPS 17c; 17/05/2018 – Repligen Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Repligen Raises FY18 View To Rev $182M-$188M; 28/03/2018 Repligen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Repligen Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS 69c-Adj EPS 73c; 17/05/2018 – Repligen to Participate in 15th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference; 19/04/2018 – DJ Repligen Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RGEN); 08/05/2018 – REPLIGEN FY REV. GUIDANCE RAISED TO $182-$188M, EST. $183.6M; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Repligen; 17/05/2018 – Dir Ryan Jr Gifts 900 Of Repligen Corp

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 1.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc bought 22,678 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 1.23M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $309.38 million, up from 1.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $2.93 during the last trading session, reaching $253.95. About 840,944 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 23/04/2018 – BD Board Declares Dividends; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates Instructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer(R) Blood Collection Tubes; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM DEAL IN LINE WITH ITS “BROADER CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY”; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON – IS UPDATING INSTRUCTIONS FOR USE OF BD VACUTAINER LAVENDER, PINK & TAN TOP TUBES & BD VACUTAINER LITHIUM HEPARIN GREEN TOP TUBES; 22/03/2018 – U.S. FDA-CONCLUDED THAT STUDIES PERFORMED BY BD WERE ROBUST & SHOWED THERE WAS SIGNIFICANT CHANCE OF FALSE RESULTS WITH MAGELLAN’S LEADCARE TESTS; 11/05/2018 – Omers Adds Brookfield Business, Exits Becton Dickinson: 13F; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Lithium Heparin Green Top Tube; Catalog Numbers: 1. 366664 (UDI: 5038290366664; 12/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® K2 EDTA (K2E) 3.6mg Blood Collection Tube (13 x 75 mm x 2.0 mL). Catalog Numbe; 23/03/2018 – FDA: BDX RECALLS VACUTAINER EDTA BLOOD COLLECTION TUBES; 19/03/2018 – BD to Divest Remaining Investment in Vyaire Medical to Funds Managed by Apax Partners

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 18 investors sold RGEN shares while 69 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 43.72 million shares or 9.91% more from 39.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Franklin Street Nc has invested 0.11% in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN). Budros Ruhlin Roe, a Ohio-based fund reported 3,656 shares. Symphony Asset Ltd Llc has 2,981 shares. Pdts Prtnrs Ltd Liability reported 32,700 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Atria Invests Limited, a North Carolina-based fund reported 7,649 shares. Quantbot Technology L P, a New York-based fund reported 1,000 shares. 108,280 are owned by Matarin Ltd Liability Co. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 7,294 shares in its portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsrs holds 0% of its portfolio in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) for 89 shares. Alliancebernstein LP invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN). Rafferty Asset Management Limited Liability Co reported 0.07% in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN). Prudential Fincl holds 309,136 shares. Point72 Asset Lp holds 0.11% or 238,941 shares. State Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp has invested 0.01% in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN). Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0.02% in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN).

Matarin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $198.00 million and $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Central Pacific Financial Co (NYSE:CPF) by 23,552 shares to 281,437 shares, valued at $8.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schnitzer Steel Inds Inc (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 48,003 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 464,598 shares, and cut its stake in La (NYSE:LZB).

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc, which manages about $19.06 billion and $62.78B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 180,705 shares to 3.22M shares, valued at $371.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 244,242 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.70 million shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (GVI).