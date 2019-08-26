Matarin Capital Management Has Lifted Its Pcm (PCMI) Stake; As Hawaiian Elec Industries (HE) Market Valuation Rose, Valueact Holdings LP Has Trimmed Stake

Valueact Holdings Lp decreased its stake in Hawaiian Elec Industries (HE) by 5.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueact Holdings Lp sold 81,548 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.76% . The hedge fund held 1.43 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.13M, down from 1.51M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueact Holdings Lp who had been investing in Hawaiian Elec Industries for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $43.9. About 291,441 shares traded. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) has risen 30.19% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HE News: 18/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns enhanced Aa3 to Custodial Receipts, Series 2018-XL0068 A & B; 16/03/2018 – Hawaiian Electric Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 10/05/2018 – HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $645.9 MLN VS $591.6 MLN; 19/03/2018 – University of Hawai’i Maui College aims to be the first campus in the nation with 100-percent renewable energy generated on-sit; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns enhanced Aa3 to Custody Receipts, Series 2018-XL0068C; 19/03/2018 – University of Hawai’i Maui College aims to be the first campus in the nation with 100-percent renewable energy generated on-site with battery-enabled self-supply; 18/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric and Opus One Solutions Working to Boost Distributed Energy Resources on O‘ahu Grid; 10/05/2018 – HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC 1Q REV. $645.9M, EST. $608.5M (2 EST.); 19/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 Hawaiian Electric launches largest renewable energy procurement effort in state history

Matarin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pcm Inc (PCMI) by 26.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matarin Capital Management Llc bought 41,501 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.69% . The institutional investor held 200,855 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.36 million, up from 159,354 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matarin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pcm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $430.86M market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $34.95. About 261,797 shares traded or 4.08% up from the average. PCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCMI) has risen 65.46% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.46% the S&P500. Some Historical PCMI News: 07/03/2018 – PCM: Forecasting 2018 Revenue Growth of Approximately 5% Over 2017; 17/04/2018 – Trovagene Presents Data at AACR Meeting 2018 on Pharmacodynamic and Tumor Biomarkers During Treatment with PCM-075 and Low-Dose Cytarabine; 07/03/2018 – PCM INC PCMI.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $2.00 TO $2.10 INCLUDING ITEMS; 17/04/2018 – Trovagene Presents Data at AACR Meeting 2018 on Pharmacodynamic and Tumor Biomarkers During Treatment with PCM-075 and Low-Dose; 14/05/2018 – PCM at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference May 24; 03/04/2018 – PCM Named to 2018 CRN® Tech Elite Solution Providers List; 16/04/2018 – Trovagene Presents Data at AACR Meeting 2018 Showing Synergy of PCM-075 in Combination with FLT3 Inhibitors in Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML); 09/04/2018 – Paradigm Capital Management Exits Position in PCM; 25/04/2018 – PCM 1Q Adj EPS 34c; 25/04/2018 – PCM 1Q EPS 23c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.68, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold HE shares while 58 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 56.00 million shares or 0.11% less from 56.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Mgmt One Company Ltd reported 0% in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). Amalgamated Savings Bank accumulated 21,751 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Company reported 1.15 million shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Voya Limited Co holds 0% in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) or 21,337 shares. Dupont Capital Mgmt accumulated 4,900 shares. Utah Retirement Systems accumulated 20,419 shares. Gradient Investments Ltd Liability invested in 135 shares or 0% of the stock. Pnc Financial Grp has 0% invested in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) for 24,021 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Com accumulated 19,392 shares. Etrade Mngmt Llc holds 18,911 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, Oakbrook Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) for 5,860 shares. Creative Planning has 0.01% invested in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). 180,838 are held by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys. Prudential Fincl holds 0.02% or 365,226 shares in its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys owns 29,200 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio.

Matarin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $198.00M and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Insight Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 57,613 shares to 286,743 shares, valued at $15.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verisign Inc (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 3,344 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,452 shares, and cut its stake in Wabash National Corp (NYSE:WNC).