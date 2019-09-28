Matarin Capital Management Has Lifted Its Cra International (CRAI) Stake by $430,312; Verity Asset Management Has Boosted Its Holding in Apple Computer Com (AAPL) as Stock Value Rose

Matarin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cra International Inc (CRAI) by 14.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matarin Capital Management Llc bought 11,324 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.79% . The institutional investor held 88,731 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.40M, up from 77,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matarin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cra International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $335.19 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $42.56. About 18,874 shares traded. CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) has declined 18.11% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.11% the S&P500. Some Historical CRAI News: 26/04/2018 – CRA Intl Sees FY18 Rev $380M-$392M; 12/04/2018 – FirstEnergy’s Pennsylvania Default Service Program DSP-IV Auction: Information Session for Prospective Bidders on Wednesday,; 02/05/2018 – CRA International Presenting at Conference May 9; 28/03/2018 – CRA International Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – FirstEnergy’s Pennsylvania Default Service Program DSP-IV Auction: Information Session for Prospective Bidders on Wednesday, May 2, 2018; 23/04/2018 – DJ CRA International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRAI); 26/04/2018 – CRA Intl 1Q Rev $99.5M; 03/04/2018 – Charles River Associates (CRA) Announces Vice President Promotions; 22/05/2018 – CRA International Announces New Online Trading Platform; 26/04/2018 – Charles River Associates (CRA) Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

Verity Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Apple Computer Inc Com (AAPL) by 220.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity Asset Management Inc bought 10,647 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 15,485 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.93 million, up from 4,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $988.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $218.82. About 25.36M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – Cramer reflects on Apple earnings after speaking with CEO Tim Cook; 08/03/2018 – Guns N’ Roses lead singer Axl Rose tweeted that Apple CEO Tim Cook is ” the Donald Trump of the music industry.”; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: Apple Music reportedly has 40M paying subscribers; 13/04/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Papst Licensing Gmbh & Co. KG | FWD Entered | 04/13/2018; 05/03/2018 – CNET Taiwan: Apple could release new high-end headphones this year; 11/04/2018 – Spotify leads the music streaming market with 71 million paying users as of December, compared to Apple Music’s 36 million subscribers; 09/04/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : RBC SAYS CONTINUES TO ANTICIPATE 3 DIFFERENT IPHONES BEING LAUNCHED; 26/04/2018 – Apple Officially Discontinues its AirPort Wireless Routers; 09/05/2018 – Medibio Launches Personal Mental Health Measurement App for Apple Watch; 27/04/2018 – APPLE FLAVOR & FRAGRANCE 603020.SS SAYS IT PLANS TO INVEST 400 MLN YUAN TO SET UP TWO UNITS

Matarin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $198.00M and $1.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ofg Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) by 27,383 shares to 135,279 shares, valued at $3.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 4,831 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,645 shares, and cut its stake in Eplus Inc (NASDAQ:PLUS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.35 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1.

Verity Asset Management Inc, which manages about $409.92M and $100.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Commercial Metals Co (NYSE:CMC) by 14,725 shares to 37,768 shares, valued at $797,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 41,413 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,649 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Vipers (VTI).