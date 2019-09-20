Matarin Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake in Eplus (PLUS) as Shares Declined; As Alexander & Baldwin New (ALEX) Valuation Declined, Seven Post Investment Office LP Has Decreased Its Holding

Matarin Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Eplus Inc (PLUS) by 55.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matarin Capital Management Llc sold 21,436 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.01% . The institutional investor held 17,133 shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.18M, down from 38,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matarin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Eplus Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $78.19. About 46,015 shares traded. ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) has declined 22.55% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.55% the S&P500. Some Historical PLUS News: 29/05/2018 – EPlus Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – EPlus Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – ePlus Wins Healthcare Solution Partner of the Year at Intel Technology Partner Awards; 26/04/2018 – EPlus Announces Stk Repurchase Program; 09/05/2018 – ePlus Expands Executive Management Team with Chief Operating Officer; 21/04/2018 – DJ ePlus inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLUS); 19/04/2018 – ePlus to Sponsor and Present at the CyberHub Summit; 30/05/2018 – ePlus Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 09/05/2018 – EPlus Expands Executive Management Team With Darren Raiguel as Oper Chief; 28/03/2018 ePlus at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow

Seven Post Investment Office Lp decreased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin Inc New (ALEX) by 23.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seven Post Investment Office Lp sold 157,860 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The institutional investor held 513,045 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.85 million, down from 670,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seven Post Investment Office Lp who had been investing in Alexander & Baldwin Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $25. About 174,099 shares traded. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) has declined 0.21% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.21% the S&P500. Some Historical ALEX News: 08/05/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin 1Q Net $47.3M; 03/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – PROCEEDS FROM SPARKS SALE COMPLETE FUNDING FOR $254 MLN TERRAMAR ACQUISITION; 24/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC-ON APRIL 18, UNITS OF CO REFINANCED 3.9% FIXED RATE $62.5 MILLION PRUDENTIAL SERIES E LOAN THAT MATURES IN 2024 – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin names Darren Strand as general manager, diversified agriculture; 20/03/2018 Alexander & Baldwin strengthens its commitment to governance and sustainability; 20/04/2018 – DJ Alexander & Baldwin Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALEX); 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE $113.3 MLN VS $93.2 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin 1Q EPS 66c; 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN 1Q EPS 66C, EST. 22C; 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN 1Q REV. $113.3M, EST. $124.0M (2 EST.)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 11 investors sold ALEX shares while 50 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 51.59 million shares or 4.08% less from 53.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Natixis Advsrs Lp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 73,969 shares. Natl Bank Of America De invested in 392,650 shares. Comerica Commercial Bank stated it has 225,826 shares. The New Jersey-based Prudential has invested 0% in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). Retirement System Of Alabama owns 270,996 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) for 22,063 shares. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) for 759,127 shares. 134,487 are owned by Seabridge Investment Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0% of its portfolio in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) for 1,487 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management invested in 39,631 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Pitcairn Comm invested in 0.04% or 16,803 shares. State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 0% or 71,273 shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv reported 0% in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). River Road Asset Management Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas reported 65,330 shares.

Analysts await ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.02 EPS, down 33.33% or $0.51 from last year’s $1.53 per share. PLUS’s profit will be $13.78 million for 19.16 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by ePlus inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.00% negative EPS growth.

