Matarin Capital Management Has Decreased By $308,864 Its Science Applications Inte (SAIC) Stake; Capital International Sarl Cut Its Marsh And Mclennan Companies (MMC) Holding

Matarin Capital Management Llc decreased Science Applications Inte (SAIC) stake by 2.59% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Matarin Capital Management Llc sold 4,064 shares as Science Applications Inte (SAIC)’s stock rose 16.51%. The Matarin Capital Management Llc holds 152,962 shares with $11.77M value, down from 157,026 last quarter. Science Applications Inte now has $4.92 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.70% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $83.4. About 181,687 shares traded. Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) has risen 3.54% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.54% the S&P500. Some Historical SAIC News: 29/03/2018 – Science Applications 4Q EPS $1.16; 02/04/2018 – SAIC Motor is a top Chinese automaker that established a Silicon Valley innovation center in 2015; 02/04/2018 – China’s SAIC Motor can start testing autonomous vehicles in California; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Rating To Saic-GMAC Auto Loan Abs In China: Rongteng 2018-1 Retail Auto Mortgage Loan Securitization; 23/03/2018 – SAIC Awarded Training Support Systems – Enterprise Contract by U.S. Army; 29/03/2018 – Science Applications International Delivers Earnings Beat — Market Mover; 27/03/2018 – SAIC TO COMPETE FOR $214M TASK ORDERS VIA NHLBI OVER 5 YEARS; 29/03/2018 – SAIC 4Q REV. $1.1B, EST. $1.05B; 08/03/2018 – SCIENCE APPLICATIONS – ORDER TO CONTINUE TO DEVELOP, OPERATE, MAINTAIN OVER 191 VIRTUAL APPLICATIONS; 29/03/2018 – SAIC MOTOR 600104.SS SAYS 2017 NET PROFIT UP 7.5 PCT Y/Y

Capital International Sarl decreased Marsh And Mclennan Companies Inc (MMC) stake by 21.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capital International Sarl sold 19,200 shares as Marsh And Mclennan Companies Inc (MMC)’s stock rose 6.81%. The Capital International Sarl holds 70,650 shares with $6.63 million value, down from 89,850 last quarter. Marsh And Mclennan Companies Inc now has $49.60 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $97.78. About 1.47M shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 08/05/2018 – Mercer’s Tracy Watts Named ‘Top 25 Consultant’ by Consulting® Magazine; 24/04/2018 – EU Survey of Senior Retailers Reveals UK is Less Prepared for GDPR Compliance Than Germany or France — and More Likely to See Data Transfer as a Threat; 19/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on MMC Corp withdrawn; 08/05/2018 – REG-Marsh & McLennan Marsh & McLennan Companies Names Erick R. Gustafson Chief Public Affairs Officer; 16/04/2018 – MARSH – MARSH’S NEW BLOCKCHAIN NETWORK IS EXPECTED TO GO INTO PRODUCTION LATER IN 2018; 23/03/2018 – Five trade credit brokers to leave Marsh; 07/05/2018 – WisPolitics.com: Dept. of Natural Resources: The ultimate birder adventure – Horicon Marsh 21st Annual Bird Festival will be; 09/03/2018 – MANY NEW ORDERS FOR MMC FP; 17/05/2018 – YellowAdvertiser: EXCLUSIVE: Basildon ex-boxing champ Terry Marsh files appeal papers over conviction for assaulting election; 26/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan 1Q Net $690M

Among 2 analysts covering Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Marsh & McLennan Companies has $10500 highest and $95 lowest target. $99.33’s average target is 1.59% above currents $97.78 stock price. Marsh & McLennan Companies had 11 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, August 15. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Friday, April 5 by Wells Fargo.

More notable recent Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Marsh & McLennan Q2 adjusted EPS beats estimate, shares fall – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “NACD and Marsh & McLennan Offer New Road Map for Effective Corporate Governance in the Digital Age – GlobeNewswire” published on August 08, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Jamil Jaffer and Kaushik Mehta Appointed to Key Leadership Roles in Mercer’s West Market – Business Wire” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Marsh & McLennan (MMC) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold MMC shares while 215 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 418.23 million shares or 2.47% less from 428.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Captrust Fincl reported 0.01% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Moreover, Wetherby Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 0.09% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 7,390 shares. Zeke Capital Advsrs stated it has 0.08% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Jarislowsky Fraser Limited owns 5,075 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Polaris Greystone Grp Limited Liability owns 136,727 shares. Levin Cap Strategies L P, New York-based fund reported 67,072 shares. Mawer Inv Mgmt Ltd holds 2.09% or 3.12 million shares in its portfolio. Secor Capital Advsr Limited Partnership reported 37,046 shares stake. Torray Ltd Co holds 162,811 shares. 2,466 were accumulated by Landscape Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Pathstone Family Office has 70 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Art Advisors Limited Liability Corp reported 20,950 shares. Shelton Capital stated it has 716 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Dorsey And Whitney Tru Ltd Liability has invested 0.04% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Hardman Johnston holds 355,027 shares or 1.46% of its portfolio.

Among 2 analysts covering SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION (NYSE:SAIC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION has $9600 highest and $7700 lowest target. $83.33’s average target is -0.08% below currents $83.4 stock price. SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION had 8 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Friday, March 29.

Analysts await Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) to report earnings on September, 9. They expect $1.27 earnings per share, up 12.39% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.13 per share. SAIC’s profit will be $74.95M for 16.42 P/E if the $1.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual earnings per share reported by Science Applications International Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.62% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “SAIC to support U.S. Marine cyberspace ops – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “SAIC Wins $14 Million U.S. Marine Corps Cyberspace Operations Contract – Business Wire” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Nazzic S. Keene Becomes Chief Executive Officer of SAIC – Business Wire” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “SAIC Schedules Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call for September 5 at 5 p.m. Eastern Time – Business Wire” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Matarin Capital Management Llc increased Encore Wire Corp (NASDAQ:WIRE) stake by 30,517 shares to 138,244 valued at $7.91M in 2019Q1. It also upped Consol Energy Inc stake by 274,597 shares and now owns 289,523 shares. Eagle Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EGBN) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 2.40, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold SAIC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 83.87 million shares or 199.86% more from 27.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 225 are held by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management. Price T Rowe Md, Maryland-based fund reported 497,155 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Plc owns 11,619 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & Company holds 0% in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) or 235,475 shares. Gam Holdg Ag holds 0.03% or 10,236 shares. Invesco holds 112,617 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 86,932 shares. Mcclain Value Mgmt Ltd accumulated 7,445 shares or 0.79% of the stock. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 69,449 shares in its portfolio. Fincl Bank Of Mellon accumulated 0.02% or 783,989 shares. American Century owns 35,037 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0% or 1 shares in its portfolio. Voloridge Inv Ltd Co has invested 0.03% in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC). First Tru Advsrs Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 31,782 shares. Keybank National Association Oh reported 7,207 shares or 0% of all its holdings.