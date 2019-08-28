Matarin Capital Management Has Decreased By $2.61 Million Its Nic (EGOV) Holding; Moore Capital Management LP Lifted Burlington Stores (BURL) Holding By $19.50 Million

Moore Capital Management Lp increased Burlington Stores Inc (BURL) stake by 125% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Moore Capital Management Lp acquired 125,000 shares as Burlington Stores Inc (BURL)’s stock rose 6.27%. The Moore Capital Management Lp holds 225,000 shares with $35.25M value, up from 100,000 last quarter. Burlington Stores Inc now has $11.31 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.02% or $3.52 during the last trading session, reaching $170.38. About 913,877 shares traded or 0.95% up from the average. Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) has risen 19.92% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.92% the S&P500. Some Historical BURL News: 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores Sees FY Sales Up 9%-10%; 15/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Burlington Stores May Benefit, Industry Sales Rise; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC BURL.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.73 TO $5.83; 08/03/2018 Burlington Stores 4Q Rev $1.94B; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC BURL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $132 FROM $128; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 14/03/2018 – Burlington Stores May Benefit, Industry Best in Almost 4 Years; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores Volume Surges More Than 10 Times Average; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC BURL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 9 TO 10 PCT; 31/05/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES BOOSTS YEAR ’18 SALES & ADJUSTED EPS OUTLOOK; 13/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC BURL.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $146 TARGET PRICE

Matarin Capital Management Llc decreased Nic Inc (EGOV) stake by 18.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Matarin Capital Management Llc sold 153,684 shares as Nic Inc (EGOV)’s stock rose 5.47%. The Matarin Capital Management Llc holds 684,938 shares with $11.71M value, down from 838,622 last quarter. Nic Inc now has $1.35 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $20.16. About 183,775 shares traded. NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) has risen 13.02% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.02% the S&P500. Some Historical EGOV News: 04/04/2018 – Apply Online Now for the 2018 Maine Moose Permit Lottery; 27/04/2018 – Hogan Administration’s Maryland Business Express Website Receives National Awards; 09/05/2018 – Grand County, Colorado Citizens Can Skip the Trip to DMV with Gov2Go; 30/04/2018 – Italy April Preliminary CPI: NIC By Components (Table); 26/04/2018 – NIC’s Gov2Go Platform Named a Finalist for the ACT-IAC Igniting Innovation Awards; 14/03/2018 – National Online Registries Launches Revamped Insurance Filing Website; 13/03/2018 – TOP 10 CLOUD PLAYER CANCELS NEW CLOUD INFRASTRUCTURE ARCHITECTURE THAT USED SILICOM’S 100-GIGABIT-SWITCH-FABRIC-ON-A-NIC DUE TO INTERNAL REASONS; 25/04/2018 – Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies’ Website for Prescription Drug Monitoring Program Receives 2017 Horizon Interactive; 15/05/2018 – NlC’s Gov2Go Platform Wins 2018 Dynamite Award in ‘lmpacter’ Category at ACT-IAC lgniting Innovation Showcase; 07/05/2018 – NIC Autotec Reports Full-Year Parent Earnings Results

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold EGOV shares while 51 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 55.17 million shares or 0.87% more from 54.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset Management Inc reported 0.01% in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV). Acadian Asset Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV). Signaturefd Ltd Liability owns 100 shares. Atwood Palmer Inc owns 2,500 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Gp Inc has 0% invested in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV). Hbk Invests LP holds 29,700 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Vanguard holds 0% or 6.85M shares in its portfolio. Envestnet Asset stated it has 12,904 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd invested 0% in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV). Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) for 119,126 shares. 13,151 are owned by Creative Planning. Moreover, State Common Retirement Fund has 0.01% invested in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) for 505,983 shares. 4.21M are owned by Brown Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company. Us Natl Bank De accumulated 1,167 shares. The Connecticut-based Aqr Management Ltd has invested 0.01% in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV).

Matarin Capital Management Llc increased Commerce Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CBSH) stake by 5,707 shares to 43,557 valued at $2.53 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) stake by 9,319 shares and now owns 38,278 shares. Piper Jaffray Cos (NYSE:PJC) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold BURL shares while 129 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 67.90 million shares or 3.29% more from 65.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wedge Cap Mgmt L LP Nc reported 263,042 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Fdx Advisors Inc owns 0.01% invested in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) for 1,531 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 134,500 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.03% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Kentucky-based Renaissance Group Limited Liability Company has invested 1% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has 0.03% invested in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Fuller And Thaler Asset Mgmt Inc holds 8,540 shares. Artemis Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership reported 315,335 shares stake. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas invested in 0.17% or 74,000 shares. Brookstone Cap Mngmt holds 0.02% or 2,323 shares in its portfolio. 362,420 were accumulated by Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 0% or 2,500 shares. Eastern Bancorp has 83,575 shares for 0.88% of their portfolio. Buckingham Mgmt accumulated 124,602 shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag stated it has 323,215 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

Among 10 analysts covering Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL), 7 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Burlington Stores has $201 highest and $131 lowest target. $171.09’s average target is 0.42% above currents $170.38 stock price. Burlington Stores had 20 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 7 by M Partners. The rating was maintained by M Partners with “Buy” on Friday, March 22. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Buy” rating and $185 target in Friday, June 21 report. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Buy” rating and $168 target in Monday, March 11 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by DA Davidson given on Thursday, March 7. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Citigroup. The stock has “Sell” rating by UBS on Monday, March 25. Wedbush maintained Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) on Friday, March 8 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Friday, March 8. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Thursday, March 7.