Matarin Capital Management Has Cut Stake in Worthington Industries (WOR) by $1.28 Million; Jane Street Group Has Decreased Position in Parker Hannifin (PH) by $7.07 Million as Stock Price Declined

Jane Street Group Llc decreased its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (PH) by 81.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jane Street Group Llc sold 41,808 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.73% . The institutional investor held 9,392 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.60 million, down from 51,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jane Street Group Llc who had been investing in Parker Hannifin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $178.19. About 17,742 shares traded. Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) has risen 7.08% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical PH News: 16/03/2018 – Parker-Hannifin May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 07/03/2018 – Parker Hannifin Reiterates Expectations of Ending FY18 With 6.5% Organic Sales Growth; 19/04/2018 – Parker Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend; 15/05/2018 – Adama Technologies Announces Plan to Pursue Contracts With Boeing, Lockheed Martin and Parker Hannifin; 26/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin 3Q Net $366M; 24/04/2018 – Parker Aerospace Joint Venture ACE Services Adds Japan Civil Aviation Bureau (JCAB) Certification to its Capabilities; 26/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin 3Q EPS $2.70; 15/05/2018 – Parker-Hannifin at Electrical Products Group Conference May 22; 26/04/2018 – PARKER 2018 FULL YEAR EARNINGS GUIDANCE INCREASED; 30/04/2018 – Parker Hannifin Had Agreed With DOJ to Divest Business

Matarin Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Worthington Industries (WOR) by 10.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matarin Capital Management Llc sold 32,085 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.26% . The institutional investor held 267,910 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.79 million, down from 299,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matarin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Worthington Industries for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $38.07. About 7,330 shares traded. Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) has declined 14.22% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.22% the S&P500. Some Historical WOR News: 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: WOR May Face Pressure, Industry Slowest in 16 Mos; 23/04/2018 – Worthington Industries Introduces Two New CNG Fuel System Products for Medium and Heavy Duty Truck Markets; 22/04/2018 – DJ Worthington Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WOR); 24/04/2018 – Officer Welch Gifts 600 Of Worthington Industries Inc; 28/03/2018 – Worthington Industries Declares Quarterly Dividend; 16/04/2018 – Worthington Industries Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 29/03/2018 – Worthington Industries 3Q Net $79.1M; 29/03/2018 – WORTHINGTON INDUSTRIES – NET EARNINGS IN QTR INCLUDE TAX BENEFIT OF $0.66/SHARE RESULTING FROM TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT; 29/03/2018 – Worthington Industries 3Q EPS $1.27; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181285: John P. McConnell; Worthington Industries, Inc

More notable recent Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on June 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did You Manage To Avoid Worthington Industries’s (NYSE:WOR) 26% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Delivered A Better ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Worthington Industries (WOR) is a Top Dividend Stock Right Now: Should You Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Worthington Industries to Webcast Discussion of First Quarter 2020 Results on Sept. 25 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 21 investors sold WOR shares while 74 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 24.85 million shares or 7.62% less from 26.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Susquehanna Int Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 37,388 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Caxton Assoc L P, New Jersey-based fund reported 10,094 shares. Park Corp Oh reported 14,037 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 87,530 shares. Alphaone Investment Ser reported 0.21% stake. Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank invested 0% in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR). Dupont Corporation holds 0% or 4,523 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise Finance holds 126,187 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Macquarie Group reported 1,795 shares. Blackrock holds 0.01% or 4.58 million shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Com reported 647,534 shares stake. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability owns 7,235 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Brandywine Ltd Liability Co, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 199,706 shares. The Tennessee-based First Mercantile Tru Commerce has invested 0.01% in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR).

Matarin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $198.00M and $1.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals In (NASDAQ:AMPH) by 15,040 shares to 236,744 shares, valued at $5.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,020 shares, and has risen its stake in Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC).

Analysts await Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) to report earnings on September, 25. They expect $0.72 EPS, down 21.74% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.92 per share. WOR’s profit will be $40.04 million for 13.22 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by Worthington Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.49% negative EPS growth.

Since August 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $475,174 activity.

Jane Street Group Llc, which manages about $56.55 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (IHDG) by 35,552 shares to 82,961 shares, valued at $2.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 7,944 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,744 shares, and has risen its stake in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Analysts await Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.68 earnings per share, down 5.63% or $0.16 from last year’s $2.84 per share. PH’s profit will be $344.22 million for 16.62 P/E if the $2.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.31 actual earnings per share reported by Parker-Hannifin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.03% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 45 investors sold PH shares while 199 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 98.77 million shares or 0.07% more from 98.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny has invested 0.06% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Moreover, Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Limited Company has 1.99% invested in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Hartford Inv Communications holds 0.08% or 15,990 shares in its portfolio. Wagner Bowman Mngmt Corp holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) for 2,003 shares. 152,709 were accumulated by Apg Asset Management Nv. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.07% or 24,740 shares in its portfolio. 5,185 are held by Pennsylvania Tru. Kentucky Retirement holds 0.09% or 5,974 shares. Pacific Heights Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 85,000 shares. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Lc holds 0.09% or 7,694 shares. National Pension Serv reported 176,390 shares. Boston Common Asset Management Limited Liability Com reported 6,076 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Bb&T Secs Ltd Com has 26,220 shares. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0.07% or 213,859 shares in its portfolio. Td Asset Inc owns 201,303 shares.