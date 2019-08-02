Matarin Capital Management Has Cut Its Regional Management (RM) Position; 1607 Capital Partners Raised Dreyfus Mun Income (DMF) Position By $597,600

1607 Capital Partners Llc increased Dreyfus Mun Income Inc (DMF) stake by 58.28% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. 1607 Capital Partners Llc acquired 74,700 shares as Dreyfus Mun Income Inc (DMF)’s stock rose 9.80%. The 1607 Capital Partners Llc holds 202,880 shares with $1.71 million value, up from 128,180 last quarter. Dreyfus Mun Income Inc now has $191.07 million valuation. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.21. About 221,704 shares traded or 205.36% up from the average. BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSEMKT:DMF) has risen 13.04% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.04% the S&P500.

Matarin Capital Management Llc decreased Regional Management Corp (RM) stake by 14.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Matarin Capital Management Llc sold 15,418 shares as Regional Management Corp (RM)’s stock declined 1.03%. The Matarin Capital Management Llc holds 91,432 shares with $2.23 million value, down from 106,850 last quarter. Regional Management Corp now has $302.31M valuation. The stock increased 9.12% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $26.33. About 66,964 shares traded or 24.04% up from the average. Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) has declined 25.43% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical RM News: 21/03/2018 – StandChart: Ms Marrs is Regional CEO, ASA and CEO, Commercial and Private Banking; 17/05/2018 – Regional Management at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Today; 27/03/2018 – Delphi Behavioral Health Group Appoints New Regional Executive Director; 11/04/2018 – J&L Marketing Announces New Regional Vice President of Sales; 03/04/2018 – MOODY’S APPOINTS MARTIN FERNANDEZ ROMERO AS NEW REGIONAL HEAD FOR LATIN AMERICA; 21/03/2018 – StandChart: Judy Hsu Named Regional CEO, ASA from June 1; 22/05/2018 – WOOLWORTHS HOLDINGS LTD – ROLE OF REGIONAL CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER HAS BEEN DISCONTINUED AND CONSEQUENTLY JOHN DIXON WILL LEAVE GROUP; 29/03/2018 – First Internet Bank Promotes Tom Smith to Regional Vice President; 22/05/2018 – Pacific Mercantile Bank Announces New Regional Managers for Newport Beach and Irvine Spectrum Offices; 12/04/2018 – QBE North America Appoints Kevin Brogan Regional Executive – Central Region

1607 Capital Partners Llc decreased Ishares Inc (EWQ) stake by 35,300 shares to 1.72M valued at $50.72 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Mexico Equity & Income Fd (MXE) stake by 53,519 shares and now owns 229,873 shares. Liberty All (ASG) was reduced too.

Matarin Capital Management Llc increased K12 Inc (NYSE:LRN) stake by 133,953 shares to 476,142 valued at $16.25M in 2019Q1. It also upped Regenxbio Inc stake by 43,876 shares and now owns 133,424 shares. Deluxe Corp (NYSE:DLX) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 4 investors sold RM shares while 31 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 10.00 million shares or 0.99% more from 9.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Corporation invested 0% in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM). Barclays Public Ltd Limited Liability Company, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 2,634 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested 0% in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM). Natl Bank Of America Corporation De invested 0% of its portfolio in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM). Vanguard Gp has 0% invested in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM). Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 0% stake. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada holds 31,100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Trust Advsrs LP invested 0% in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM). Amer Incorporated invested in 5,942 shares or 0% of the stock. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs Inc reported 0% stake. Brandywine Glob Invest Lc holds 5,927 shares. Bankshares Of New York Mellon holds 0% or 84,162 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys reported 36,047 shares stake. Basswood Capital Mgmt Lc stated it has 2.42% in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM). Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt has 0% invested in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) for 143,453 shares.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $1.49 million activity. 62,155 shares valued at $1.49M were bought by BASSWOOD PARTNERS – L.L.C. on Friday, May 24.