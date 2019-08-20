Matarin Capital Management Has Cut Its Position in Apple (AAPL) as Stock Value Rose; Diplomat Pharmacy (DPLO) Shareholder Balyasny Asset Management Has Upped Position

Balyasny Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (DPLO) by 39.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balyasny Asset Management Llc bought 216,198 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.18% . The hedge fund held 762,146 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.43M, up from 545,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balyasny Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Diplomat Pharmacy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $435.27 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $5.74. About 757,798 shares traded. Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO) has declined 75.39% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 75.39% the S&P500. Some Historical DPLO News: 10/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy Volume Surges More Than 10 Times Average; 15/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc.: Brian Griffin Appointed CEO, Chairman of the Board; 07/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY 1Q ADJ EPS 20C, EST. 21C; 01/05/2018 – Diplomat to Participate in 43rd Annual Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference; 07/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy Backs 2018 EPS 6c-EPS 17c; 10/04/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 08/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY INC – JEFF PARK HAS RESIGNED VOLUNTARILY AS INTERIM CEO, EFFECTIVE FRIDAY, MAY 11, 2018; 10/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy Appoints Brian Griffin As Chief Executive Officer And Chairman Of The Board; 07/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 07/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY INC SEES FY 2018 REVENUE BETWEEN $5.5 BLN AND $5.9 BLN

Matarin Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 81.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matarin Capital Management Llc sold 43,485 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 10,020 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90M, down from 53,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matarin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $950.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.00% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $210.36. About 21.55 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/04/2018 – Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel says Apple’s technology is a ‘means, not an end’ to help public education in his city:; 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan Adds Aptiv, Cuts Apple, Buys More Medtronic: 13F; 17/04/2018 – Spotify Implies Apple, Google Stifling Competition: Macquarie — Barron’s Blog; 07/05/2018 – Warren Buffett: ‘I don’t have to do a thing’ to own more of Apple; 27/03/2018 – Huawei launches a triple camera smartphone that it claims is ‘much better’ than Apple’s iPhone X; 28/03/2018 – UNITED STATES CELLULAR CORP – CUSTOMERS WILL BE ABLE TO ORDER IPAD STARTING MARCH 30 IN U.S. CELLULAR STORES AND AT USCELLULAR.COM; 09/04/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : RBC SAYS SUPPLIERS ANTICIPATE REGULAR PRODUCTION RAMP SCHEDULE, WHICH SHOULD START AROUND MAY; 18/04/2018 – Apple’s Battery Issues Reveal Deeper Problems: Fully Charged; 23/05/2018 – Apple offers $50 credit for 2017 battery replacements; 04/05/2018 – The Apple Watch has a secret weapon that helps it dominate the market

Matarin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $198.00 million and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Urban Outfitters Inc (NASDAQ:URBN) by 349,416 shares to 375,615 shares, valued at $11.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Global Net Lease Inc by 28,884 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,069 shares, and has risen its stake in Piper Jaffray Cos (NYSE:PJC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold DPLO shares while 31 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 58.33 million shares or 8.65% less from 63.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Balyasny Asset Management Llc, which manages about $14.49 billion and $15.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO) by 17,477 shares to 62,165 shares, valued at $2.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.01M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,779 shares, and cut its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY).